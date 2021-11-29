Cyber Monday: Costco’s Can’t Miss Deals
If you have a Costco membership or have been thinking about getting one, you’ll find plenty of Cyber Monday deals on everything from TVs and home security systems to laptops and vacuums.
Here’s a list of can’t-miss deals at Costco for Cyber Monday, across different product categories. Keep in mind that you need a Costco membership to snag these deals. There are two kinds of memberships: Gold Star Memberships, which cost $60 a year and give you access to all Costco locations; and Executive Memberships, which carry a $120 annual fee, give you access to all Costco locations, and provide 2% cashback on yearly spending.
Entertainment
- LG C1 OLED TV (65-Inch) for $1,800 (save $300)
- LG 86” Class NANO85 Series 4K TV for $1,999.99 for $1,999.99 (save $700 + $200 Costco Shop card)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (save $79)
Home
- Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller (12-Zone) for $150 (save $50)
- Ring Stick Up Security Cam 3-Pack for $220 (save $80)
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat with Nest Temperature Sensor for $180 (save $70)
- SimpliSafe Home Security System (10-Piece Kit) for $130 (save $70)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 4-Bulb Starter Kit for $100 (save $100)
- Anova Precision Cooker Sous Vide Machine (Wi-Fi) Cooker Kit for $150 (save $50)
- iRobot Roomba i8+ Robot Vacuum for $580 (save $120)
Technology
- Apple Mac mini Desktop PC (M1, 2020, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) for $600 (save $70)
- Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) for $800 (save $125)
- Samsung Galaxy 10.4” Tab S6 Lite for $279.99 (save $100)
- Seagate Backup Plus Hub (8 TB) for $120 (save $50)
- Tile Pro (2022) Bluetooth Tracker 4-Pack for $64 (save $15)
- GoPro HERO9 Action Camera Bundle for $340 (save $115)
- SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 (1 TB) for $100 (save $40)
- MSI Prestige 14” Laptop for $999.99 (save $300)
- Samsung 32” Class Curved Monitor for $349.99 (save $50)
