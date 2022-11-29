Cyber Week Sales: These 8 Great Deals on Golf Supplies Won’t Last Much Longer
There are still plenty of active deals beyond Cyber Monday, giving you extra time to find the perfect gift for any golfer (including yourself) at a discount. Some of these deals extend for the rest of the week, while others are available until the end of the year.
Here are some of the best Cyber Week deals on golf supplies you should know about.
1. FootJoy
You can get $50 off FootJoy’s Pro|SL series golf shoes from now through December, according to Golf Digest. The brand is also offering additional discounts on apparel and gloves in its semi-annual sale.
2. Palm Golf Co.
For Cyber Week, score up to 60% off select styles at Palm Golf Co. with free shipping on all U.S. orders. You can also get a free gift with the purchase of a Quiver Stand Bag, marked down to $199.99 from $249.99.
3. TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator
From now until Nov. 30 at 11:59 pm PT., you can get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for $199 (originally $249.99). According to Mashable, this is a record-low price and no coupon code is required at checkout.
4. The Walker Trolley
The Walker Trolley Cape Pushcart is on sale for $359 (originally $389) or you can purchase the full bundle for $399. The bundle includes pushcart accessories such as the sand and water bottle holder and the umbrella holder. The brand also charges a $35 flat rate for shipping in the Continental U.S.
5. Golf Galaxy
Golf Galaxy is offering up to 60% off select apparel and gear for Cyber Week. Free shipping is available for purchases over $49, and there is also the option for one-hour curbside or in-store pickup.
6. Bad Birdie
You can get up to 50% off Bad Birdie’s golf apparel or choose a $100 mystery box containing two polos and one hat. Shirts are marked down to $43 and $36 (regularly $72). Free shipping is available on all orders over $100.
7. Ghost Golf
Ghost Golf, known for its signature magnetic towels, is having a 20%-50% off sale for a limited time on towels, belts, gloves and other apparel and golf accessories. You can even get free shipping on orders over $100.
8. Stitch Golf
Use code HOLIDAY30 at Stitch Golf during checkout to receive 30% off of anything. The brand is also having a sale on certain items up to 50% off. Free shipping is available on all domestic orders over $200.
