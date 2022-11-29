Cyber Week Sales: These 8 Great Deals on Golf Supplies Won’t Last Much Longer

tadamichi / iStock.com

There are still plenty of active deals beyond Cyber Monday, giving you extra time to find the perfect gift for any golfer (including yourself) at a discount. Some of these deals extend for the rest of the week, while others are available until the end of the year.

Explore: 5 Affordable Places To Retire If You Love Golf

Find: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Here are some of the best Cyber Week deals on golf supplies you should know about.

1. FootJoy

You can get $50 off FootJoy’s Pro|SL series golf shoes from now through December, according to Golf Digest. The brand is also offering additional discounts on apparel and gloves in its semi-annual sale.

2. Palm Golf Co.

For Cyber Week, score up to 60% off select styles at Palm Golf Co. with free shipping on all U.S. orders. You can also get a free gift with the purchase of a Quiver Stand Bag, marked down to $199.99 from $249.99.

Make Your Money Work for You

3. TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator

From now until Nov. 30 at 11:59 pm PT., you can get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator for $199 (originally $249.99). According to Mashable, this is a record-low price and no coupon code is required at checkout.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

4. The Walker Trolley

The Walker Trolley Cape Pushcart is on sale for $359 (originally $389) or you can purchase the full bundle for $399. The bundle includes pushcart accessories such as the sand and water bottle holder and the umbrella holder. The brand also charges a $35 flat rate for shipping in the Continental U.S.

5. Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy is offering up to 60% off select apparel and gear for Cyber Week. Free shipping is available for purchases over $49, and there is also the option for one-hour curbside or in-store pickup.

6. Bad Birdie

You can get up to 50% off Bad Birdie’s golf apparel or choose a $100 mystery box containing two polos and one hat. Shirts are marked down to $43 and $36 (regularly $72). Free shipping is available on all orders over $100.

Make Your Money Work for You

7. Ghost Golf

Ghost Golf, known for its signature magnetic towels, is having a 20%-50% off sale for a limited time on towels, belts, gloves and other apparel and golf accessories. You can even get free shipping on orders over $100.

See: 10 Inexpensive Christmas Gifts That Won’t Look Cheap

Prepare: How Much Cash Should You Set Aside for Holiday Gifts?

8. Stitch Golf

Use code HOLIDAY30 at Stitch Golf during checkout to receive 30% off of anything. The brand is also having a sale on certain items up to 50% off. Free shipping is available on all domestic orders over $200.

More From GOBankingRates