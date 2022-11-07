Profession-Related Discounts: Where Teachers, Nurses, First Responders, Students and Active-Duty Military Can Save Money This Holiday Season

Most people work hard in their chosen career field, but there are perks for those in certain occupations. Many companies offer discounts to nurses, doctors, teachers, first responders, and members of the military. Some stores also offer student discounts, presumably to get their products out to more college campuses and build a following of young consumers.

If you work in one of these fields (or are a student), where can you find discounts of 10% or more as the holidays approach?

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble offers 20% off to K-12 teachers, librarians, and homeschoolers. Through the Barnes & Noble Educator Program, you can get 20% off list price of items suitable for the classroom, including books, toys and games.

Books-a-Million

Books-a-Million also offers 20% off, but the store doesn’t limit the discount to materials suitable for the classroom. You can also get free shipping on eligible orders through Booksamillion.com.

Hotels.com

When you book your next stay through Hotels.com, you can save 10% off if you’re a member of the military, a government employee, a teacher, college student, or first responder. You’ll need to verify employment through ID.me.

HP

Members of the military, healthcare workers and first responders save up to 40% every day, plus free shipping, when they shop through the HP Frontline Heroes store.

J. Crew

College students and university teachers and professors can get 15% off up to four purchases per month at J. Crew stores and jcrew.com.

JOANN

JOANN knows teachers love crafts. The store offers 15% off to teachers — online and in the store, on every purchase — every day.

Michaels

Michaels also recognizes teachers with a 15% discount in-store and online every day.

Reebok

Reebok offers generous discounts for students as well as people in a variety of occupations. Medical and hospital workers, first responders, military, government employees, teachers and college students can get 50% off on Reebok gear, including sneakers. High school students can snag 40% off as long as they have a valid school email address.

Shop.ID.Me

The shop.ID.me portal offers exclusive discounts from more than 4,000 brands — including Samsung, Under Armour, and Yeti — to military members, first responders, students, teachers, government workers, medical and hospital staff, and nurses.

