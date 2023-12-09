Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Don’t Shop at Duane Reade on This Day of the Week

3 min Read
By Elizabeth Constantineau, AI Editor
Navigating the aisles of a busy drugstore can be just as challenging as maneuvering through a supermarket, especially if you pick the wrong day to shop. For frequent visitors to Duane Reade, a popular pharmacy and convenience store chain, selecting the right day for your shopping errands can significantly impact your experience.

The Worst Day To Shop: Friday

Fridays at Duane Reade tend to be the most hectic. With people preparing for the weekend and picking up last-minute necessities, the store often becomes crowded, leading to longer wait times and a more stressful shopping environment.

Crowded Aisles, Long Lines

The surge in foot traffic on Fridays dramatically affects the store’s atmosphere. Busy aisles make it tough to navigate quickly, particularly if you’re in a rush or managing family shopping needs. Additionally, expect longer than usual wait times at checkouts, potentially prolonging your overall time in the store.

Compromised Selection and Stock

A high volume of shoppers can lead to quickly depleted shelves. Popular items, especially sale or promotional products, might run out faster than usual. This means there’s a chance you won’t always find your preferred brands or specific health and beauty products. Furthermore, the stock of perishable items, like snacks and drinks, might also be limited due to higher demand.

Alternatives To Friday Shopping

To sidestep the Friday frenzy at Duane Reade, consider these options:

  • Midweek visits: Shopping on a Tuesday or Wednesday can be more peaceful. The store is likely to be less crowded, and you might benefit from midweek restocks.
  • Early morning or late evening: If weekdays aren’t feasible, try visiting Duane Reade early in the morning or late in the evening. These times are generally quieter, providing a calmer shopping experience.
  • Online services: Duane Reade offers online shopping with in-store pickup or delivery services. Using these options can save you time and the hassle of navigating through a busy store.

Final Take

Shopping at Duane Reade offers convenience and a wide range of products. However, choosing the right day and time for your visit can vastly improve your shopping experience. By avoiding the busy rush on Fridays and considering alternative shopping days or online services, you can enjoy a more efficient, relaxed and productive shopping trip.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

