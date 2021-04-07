Face Masks Just Got a Lot More Expensive: Behind will.i.am’s $300 ‘Smart Mask’

Even though the number of vaccinated Americans continues to grow, Honeywell and the innovative mind of will.i.am are betting that wearing face coverings will be around for a while. The two have paired up to launch the Xupermask, combining the protection of a covering with advanced comfort and connective technology.

Xupermask $299 Price Tag Comes With HEPA Filters, Bluetooth

The Xupermask — pronounced “Supermask” — is a new joint venture led by the rapper best known for his work with the Black Eyed Peas. With a $299 price tag, this mask offers far more than a traditional face covering.

Instead of using a traditional cloth barrier, the face covering consists of a silicone face seal secured around the head by an elastic strap. A pair of three-speed fans combined with HEPA filters manage airflow, making it easy to breathe inside the covering.

The technology is not limited to improving air quality. Xupermask also comes with a set of attached earbuds and integrated noise-reducing microphone, which can connect to a user’s cell phone using Bluetooth 5.0 technology. When not in use, the earbuds can be docked on a magnetic system. According to the specifications, the mask can run for up to seven hours between charges.

“In this new age of style and security, Xupermask is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle,” mask designer will.i.am said in a press release. “Alongside Honeywell, we’ve engineered a state-of-the-art smart mask to provide function with style.”

The mask will be available in the United States and Canada starting Thursday, April 8, 2021. Each mask will ship with a carrying case, multi-size ear tips, a USB-C charging cable and a three-month supply of HEPA filters.

Tech-Driven Mask One of Many Entries in the Personal Protection Markeplace

The Xupermask is one of the latest competitors in a growing personal protection marketplace, as the industry anticipates the demand for face coverings will continue. Another one that made headlines was the Narwall Mask, after NorthJersey.com reported a United Airlines passenger was removed for wearing one aboard a flight.

