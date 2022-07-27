Family Dollar Recalls More Than 430 Products — Can You Get Your Money Back if You Bought One?

Discount retailer Family Dollar has announced a voluntary recall of more than 430 products — ranging from toothpaste and pain relievers to antiperspirants and shampoo — due to products being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements. The good news is, if you bought the recalled items, you should be able to get a refund.

The items were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 10, 2022, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As of last week, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall, the FDA said in a July 21 post on its website.

Family Dollar has notified the affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected products. Customers who bought affected products can return them to the Family Dollar stores where they were purchased, with or without receipts. The retailer will then issue refunds, Denver’s ABC affiliate reported.

This recall doesn’t apply to Delaware, Alaska or Hawaii because no Family Dollar stores in Delaware received any products subject to the recall, and Family Dollar doesn’t have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii.

Multiple popular brands were affected by the recall, including Colgate, Dayquil, Listerine, Crest, Alka-Seltzer, Tylenol, Dr. Scholls, Purell, Old Spice and Dove.

Earlier this year, Family Dollar voluntarily recalled certain skin care products that had not been stored within labeled temperature requirements, Chicago’s ABC-7 reported.

For a full list of recalled products, visit the FDA website.

