Get Amazon Prime Free (or at a Discount) Ahead of Prime Day — Here Are 6 Ways To Do It

To get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day, which runs from July 12-13, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Amazon raised its prices for the subscription service this February, so new members pay $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for the service. If you renewed after March 25, 2022, you’ll also pay the higher price.

But there are ways to get Amazon Prime free or at a discount. It’s a good idea to lock in the deal now, since Amazon is already showcasing some great deals and free games.

1. Snag the Free Trial

Amazon still offers a 30-day free trial for new members. Sign up now and you’ll still have Prime free for Prime Day. Be aware that if you don’t cancel within 30 days, you’ll be automatically billed.

2. Get Six Months Free as a Student

If you’re a higher education student, you’re eligible for six months of free Prime services. After that, you can receive the student discount to receive 50% off your Prime membership.

3. Share Someone’s Membership

Amazon Prime’s Household membership allows two adults (18+), each with separate Amazon accounts, to share an Amazon Household account. You can also share Prime benefits with up to four teens (ages 13 – 17), who can also have their own Amazon logins. Finally, a Household account allows up to four children (under 13) to stream Amazon Prime on their own account, but cannot use Amazon for purchases.

Amazon Prime Household members must all use the same form of payment, however. If you have a parent, adult sibling, or close friend or family member you trust, you might ask if you can share their Amazon Household account, even if only for Prime Day.

4. Take Advantage of Low-Income Discount Programs

Households who receive SNAP EBT benefits can qualify for an Amazon Prime discount. This brings the price for the service down to $6.99 per month.

5. Rack up Rewards

Using credit card rewards to pay for your Amazon Prime membership is the next best thing to getting Prime for free! If you apply for and receive an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card now, you will earn a $200 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval, according to Amazon.com. That will pay for your annual Prime membership plus give you extra funds to snag a few deals on Prime Day.

If you already have a card, you can earn up to 10% cash back on Amazon purchases. Remember to pay your bill in full at the end of the month, or your savings will be eaten away in finance charges.

6. Switch Smartphone Providers

Metro by T-Mobile is currently offering a free Amazon Prime subscription when you switch to their service or upgrade your plan. You can get up to five lines for $150, according to Metrobyt-mobile.com.

