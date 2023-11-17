Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

How You Can Use AI to Help With Your Holiday Shopping This Season

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Online Christmas shopping stock photo
svetikd / iStock.com

As the holiday season approaches, the hustle and bustle of finding the perfect gifts for loved ones can be overwhelming. Fortunately, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the way we shop, making this festive task easier and more efficient. Though AI may not be able to head to the store for you and buy the perfect gift, what it can do is give you some all-star ideas and boost your savings. Here’s how you can leverage AI to streamline your holiday shopping this year:

1. Personalized Gift Recommendations

AI-Powered Shopping Assistants: Many online retailers now use AI algorithms to provide personalized gift recommendations. These systems analyze your browsing history, past purchases, and preferences to suggest unique gift ideas that are tailored to your interests or the interests of the person you’re shopping for.

2. Price Comparison and Deals

Smart Price Tracking: AI tools can monitor and compare prices across different online stores. Utilize AI-driven browser extensions or apps that alert you when a product goes on sale or when a better deal is available elsewhere, ensuring you get the best prices on your holiday purchases.

3. Virtual Try-Ons and Previews

Augmented Reality (AR) Experiences: Some shopping apps offer AR-powered features that let you virtually try on clothes, accessories, or even see how furniture and decorations will look in your home. This technology can help you make more informed decisions without needing to visit a physical store.

4. Chatbots for Customer Service

24/7 Assistance: Many e-commerce sites and shopping apps have integrated AI chatbots that can answer your queries, provide product information, and assist with order issues around the clock. This can save you time and help you get the support you need quickly.

Make Your Money Work for You

5. Efficient Order Processing

Streamlined Checkout: AI algorithms are used to optimize the checkout process, making it faster and more secure. Features like auto-filling your address and payment information can expedite your shopping, especially when handling multiple orders.

6. Inventory and Stock Updates

Real-Time Notifications: AI systems can track product availability and notify you when an out-of-stock item is back in stock, ensuring you don’t miss out on popular holiday gifts.

7. Curated Shopping Lists

Organizational Tools: Use AI-driven apps to create and manage your holiday shopping lists. These apps can suggest gift ideas, track your budget, and even remind you of upcoming holiday sales or shipping deadlines.

8. Sustainable Shopping Choices

Eco-Friendly Options: AI can help you make more sustainable shopping choices by suggesting eco-friendly products or retailers. Some apps evaluate the environmental impact of products, helping you shop more consciously this holiday season.

9. Social Media Integration

Influencer-Inspired Shopping: AI algorithms on social media platforms can analyze your interests and showcase products promoted by influencers, offering gift ideas that align with current trends and your personal tastes.

10. Post-Purchase Support

AI for Returns and Exchanges: Post-holiday season, AI tools can assist with processing returns or exchanges efficiently, reducing the hassle often associated with post-holiday shopping.

AI technology has transformed holiday shopping, offering a convenient, personalized, and efficient experience. From finding the perfect gifts to getting the best deals and managing your holiday budget, AI can be your ultimate shopping assistant this season. Embrace these AI-driven tools and enjoy a more relaxed and joyful holiday shopping experience.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

10 Pre-Black Friday Sales You Don’t Want To Miss

Shopping

10 Pre-Black Friday Sales You Don't Want To Miss

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You’re Wasting Money

Shopping

Dave Ramsey Says These Are 10 Everyday Ways You're Wasting Money

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

You Don’t Need To Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

Shopping

You Don't Need To Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Items You Should Buy From Amazon Instead of Costco

Shopping

6 Items You Should Buy From Amazon Instead of Costco

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Target Open on Thanksgiving for Shopping?

Shopping

Is Target Open on Thanksgiving for Shopping?

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Walmart Open on Thanksgiving for Shopping?

Shopping

Is Walmart Open on Thanksgiving for Shopping?

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

Shopping

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

Shopping

11 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Winter

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Things To Avoid Buying at Thrift Stores

Shopping

9 Things To Avoid Buying at Thrift Stores

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

Shopping

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

Shopping

10 Walmart Food Items That Are Wastes of Money

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Doing Any Shopping on Amazon — Here’s Why

Shopping

I Stopped Doing Any Shopping on Amazon -- Here's Why

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Wait for Black Friday to Shop For Clothing

Shopping

7 Reasons You Shouldn't Wait for Black Friday to Shop For Clothing

November 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Rachel Cruze Reveals 5 Luxury Products Worth the Money

Shopping

Money Expert Rachel Cruze Reveals 5 Luxury Products Worth the Money

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Tricks To Earn Significant Cash Back With Ibotta

Shopping

11 Tricks To Earn Significant Cash Back With Ibotta

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Stopped Online Shopping and Here’s What I Learned

Shopping

I Stopped Online Shopping and Here's What I Learned

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!