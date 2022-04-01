Ikea Will Buy Back Your Used Furniture to Save Your Wallet – and the Planet

With World Earth Day on the horizon April 22, 2022, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is once again showing its commitment to sustainability.

The company issued a press release on April 1, 2022, announcing that it is making its Buy Back & Resell program, initially piloted in the U.S. last summer, permanent across 37 U.S. locations. The program aims to keep used Ikea furniture out of landfills and in homes where it can be used and loved for many additional years.

To take advantage of the program, IKEA furniture owners can fill out a form on the retailer’s website to get a buyback quote emailed to them. Then, consumers can bring their used, fully assembled, IKEA furniture to the participating IKEA store. Personnel will assess the condition, age, and functionality of the furniture and offer a final buyback value, which you will receive in IKEA store credit.

IKEA co-workers then display the gently used furniture in the “as is” section of the store. Shoppers seeking a bargain — or who want to live more sustainably — can scoop up the discounted merchandise.

The IKEA website outlines additional terms, conditions and eligible items. The program does not include:

Modified or altered IKEA items

Non-IKEA products or furniture

Furniture that is not assembled

Furniture that is damaged or doesn’t function properly, or is in anything but “gently used” condition

Recalled IKEA products

It also doesn’t include beds, sofas, mattresses, home accessories, leather products, lighting fixtures, or chests of drawers.

It does, however, include:

Office drawer cabinets

Sideboards

Bookcases

Small tables

Multimedia furniture

Cabinets

Dining tables

Desks, chairs, or stools without upholstery

The program looks to be available to members of the company’s free IKEA Family member loyalty program, based on information published on the IKEA website.

It follows a similar program in the U.K. and Ireland, where customers can return their IKEA furniture and receive up to 50% of the original sale price in store credit.

The U.S. buy back program is part of IKEA’s extensive Earth Month initiatives and is designed to “inspire our customers to live a more sustainable life at home,” wrote IKEA U.S.’s CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer Javier Quinones in a press release.

