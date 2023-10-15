Kohl’s: Best Sale Items for October 2023

Felipe Sanchez / Shutterstock.com

October brings a fresh wave of discounts and sales, and Kohl’s rolled out some of the most irresistible deals this month. From innovative smart devices to multifunctional kitchen appliances and eco-friendly running shoes for the little ones, this list highlights the best buys for the month.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home gadgets, refresh your kitchen essentials, or give your living space a stylish touch, Kohl’s has you covered. Here are some of the sale items you’ll find.

The Google Nest Hub Smart Display (Second Generation)

Price: $59.99

The Google Nest Hub Smart Display is a versatile smart device designed to enhance your daily routine. Whether you’re in the kitchen enjoying music or in the living room controlling the lights, TVs, and other compatible smart devices with a simple tap or voice command, this device has what you need.

The Sunrise Alarm feature ensures a gentle wake-up, mimicking a natural sunrise. The Nest Hub requires a Wi-Fi network, a nearby electrical outlet, and a compatible mobile device (Android or iOS). Included in the package are the display and a power adapter, boasting a wireless range of 100 feet and backed by a manufacturer’s one-year limited warranty.

Shark® HydroVac XL 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop & Self-Cleaning System

Price: $199.99

The Shark® HydroVac XL 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop & Self-Cleaning System is a corded multi-surface cleaner that vacuums, mops, and self-cleans simultaneously, providing a deep clean for hard floors and area rugs. Its powerful suction, coupled with hydro mopping, ensures streak-free surfaces, pulling in all forms of dirt, wet messes, and grime. The vacuum boasts a continuous self-cleaning system with an antimicrobial-treated brush roll.

Transition effortlessly between floor types using the LED display, which indicates surface type and tank levels, and enjoy enhanced visibility with its LED headlights. The HydroVac is backed by a manufacturer’s three-year limited warranty.

Ninja Foodi 8.5-qt. PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker

Price: $139.99

The Ninja Foodi 8.5-qt. PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker is a versatile kitchen essential that replaces 14 different cooking tools, from a slow cooker to a bread maker. Featuring bottom heating elements, this appliance lets you sear proteins and sauté veggies directly in its removable pot, which is also oven-safe up to 500°F.

The 8.5-quart capacity is perfect for large meals, capable of making chili for 20 people or pulled pork for 30 sliders. With Triple Fusion Heat, it cooks 30% faster than traditional ovens, offering a combination of bottom, side, and steam heat. The package includes an 8.5-quart cooking pot, the PossibleCooker base unit, a detachable spoon-ladle, a glass lid, and a curated recipe guide.

HomePop Cole Classics Square Storage Ottoman

Price: $42.00

The HomePop Cole Classics Square Storage Ottoman offers a blend of functionality and classic style. This ottoman boasts a sturdy wood frame, complemented by a soft blend of polyester and cotton upholstery filled with foam.

Beyond its elegant exterior, the ottoman provides interior storage space, making it a practical addition to any room. Assembly is required, and it comes with a manufacturer’s one-year limited warranty.

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Kids’ Lifestyle Running Shoes

Price: $42.00

The Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Kids’ Lifestyle Running Shoes are designed with the modern child in mind. Crafted with a soft knit textile upper, these shoes feature a fun print at the laces and lining, providing both style and comfort.

The shoe’s upper is made with a mix of 50% recycled polyester and 50% textile, underlining Adidas’ commitment to sustainability and reducing plastic waste. Easy to slip on and Global Recycled Standard Certified, these shoes make a stylish and environmentally conscious choice for little ones on the move.

