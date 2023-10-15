Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Kohl’s: Best Sale Items for October 2023

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Kohl's
Felipe Sanchez / Shutterstock.com

October brings a fresh wave of discounts and sales, and Kohl’s rolled out some of the most irresistible deals this month. From innovative smart devices to multifunctional kitchen appliances and eco-friendly running shoes for the little ones, this list highlights the best buys for the month.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home gadgets, refresh your kitchen essentials, or give your living space a stylish touch, Kohl’s has you covered. Here are some of the sale items you’ll find.

The Google Nest Hub Smart Display (Second Generation)

Price: $59.99

The Google Nest Hub Smart Display is a versatile smart device designed to enhance your daily routine. Whether you’re in the kitchen enjoying music or in the living room controlling the lights, TVs, and other compatible smart devices with a simple tap or voice command, this device has what you need.

Make Your Money Work for You

The Sunrise Alarm feature ensures a gentle wake-up, mimicking a natural sunrise. The Nest Hub requires a Wi-Fi network, a nearby electrical outlet, and a compatible mobile device (Android or iOS). Included in the package are the display and a power adapter, boasting a wireless range of 100 feet and backed by a manufacturer’s one-year limited warranty.

Shark® HydroVac XL 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop & Self-Cleaning System

Price: $199.99

The Shark® HydroVac XL 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop & Self-Cleaning System is a corded multi-surface cleaner that vacuums, mops, and self-cleans simultaneously, providing a deep clean for hard floors and area rugs. Its powerful suction, coupled with hydro mopping, ensures streak-free surfaces, pulling in all forms of dirt, wet messes, and grime. The vacuum boasts a continuous self-cleaning system with an antimicrobial-treated brush roll.

Transition effortlessly between floor types using the LED display, which indicates surface type and tank levels, and enjoy enhanced visibility with its LED headlights. The HydroVac is backed by a manufacturer’s three-year limited warranty.

Make Your Money Work for You

Ninja Foodi 8.5-qt. PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker

Price: $139.99

The Ninja Foodi 8.5-qt. PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker is a versatile kitchen essential that replaces 14 different cooking tools, from a slow cooker to a bread maker. Featuring bottom heating elements, this appliance lets you sear proteins and sauté veggies directly in its removable pot, which is also oven-safe up to 500°F.

The 8.5-quart capacity is perfect for large meals, capable of making chili for 20 people or pulled pork for 30 sliders. With Triple Fusion Heat, it cooks 30% faster than traditional ovens, offering a combination of bottom, side, and steam heat. The package includes an 8.5-quart cooking pot, the PossibleCooker base unit, a detachable spoon-ladle, a glass lid, and a curated recipe guide.

HomePop Cole Classics Square Storage Ottoman

Price: $42.00

The HomePop Cole Classics Square Storage Ottoman offers a blend of functionality and classic style. This ottoman boasts a sturdy wood frame, complemented by a soft blend of polyester and cotton upholstery filled with foam.

Beyond its elegant exterior, the ottoman provides interior storage space, making it a practical addition to any room. Assembly is required, and it comes with a manufacturer’s one-year limited warranty.  

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Kids’ Lifestyle Running Shoes

Price: $42.00

Make Your Money Work for You

The Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Kids’ Lifestyle Running Shoes are designed with the modern child in mind. Crafted with a soft knit textile upper, these shoes feature a fun print at the laces and lining, providing both style and comfort.

The shoe’s upper is made with a mix of 50% recycled polyester and 50% textile, underlining Adidas’ commitment to sustainability and reducing plastic waste. Easy to slip on and Global Recycled Standard Certified, these shoes make a stylish and environmentally conscious choice for little ones on the move.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Walmart Plus Benefits: How It Helped Me Save

Shopping

Walmart Plus Benefits: How It Helped Me Save

October 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Items To Buy at a Thrift Store Instead of a Dollar Store

Shopping

Items To Buy at a Thrift Store Instead of a Dollar Store

October 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Sam’s Club on This Day of the Week

Shopping

Don't Shop at Sam's Club on This Day of the Week

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Grocery Store Items To Stop Buying If You Want To Save Money

Shopping

8 Grocery Store Items To Stop Buying If You Want To Save Money

October 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Electronics That Are a Total Waste of Money

Shopping

5 Electronics That Are a Total Waste of Money

October 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Does Barnes & Noble Price Match? Here’s How To Save

Shopping

Does Barnes & Noble Price Match? Here's How To Save

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Best Apps for Comparing Grocery Prices To Help You Save

Shopping

5 Best Apps for Comparing Grocery Prices To Help You Save

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Is There a Walmart Plus Free Trial?

Shopping

Is There a Walmart Plus Free Trial?

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Costco Super-Fan: 9 of My Favorite Things to Buy There for Halloween

Shopping

I'm a Costco Super-Fan: 9 of My Favorite Things to Buy There for Halloween

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Celebrities Who Shop at Costco

Shopping

10 Celebrities Who Shop at Costco

October 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Target Circle: What Is It and How Can You Save Big?

Shopping

Target Circle: What Is It and How Can You Save Big?

October 12, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Seeking a Refund on Amazon? Here’s How To Contact the Seller Directly

Shopping

Seeking a Refund on Amazon? Here's How To Contact the Seller Directly

October 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s Why I Stopped Shopping at Amazon

Shopping

Here's Why I Stopped Shopping at Amazon

October 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Electronics Deals at Costco in October 2023

Shopping

7 Best Electronics Deals at Costco in October 2023

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Shopping

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

October 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Shopping

Walmart Deals - Holiday Kickoff: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!