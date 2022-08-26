Labor Day Deals Are Emerging Early — Now Is the Time to Save on Clothing, Laptops and More

Not that Americans really need another reason to shop, but scoring discounts at the unofficial (if not technical) end of summer is as good a reason as any. Labor Day deals are already in full swing at many retailers, and include savings on everything from mattresses and appliances to clothes and electronics.

This year’s Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 5, but holiday deals began popping up as early as the third week of August, according to a recent blog by consumer analyst Julie Ramhold of DealNews. You’ll find deals through sites like Amazon as well as at traditional retail chains such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Lowe’s.

Labor Day sales typically go until the end of Labor Day itself or the day after, Ramhold noted, though some retailers might extend them through the end of the week or longer. Deals and discounts take on added significance this year amid the highest inflation rate in four decades.

Following are some of this year’s top Labor Day deals, based on various media reports and broken down into product category. Keep in mind that some deals might differ by market and location.

Smartphones, Tablet and Laptops

Google Pixel 6A Android Smartphone for $399 ($50 off): Amazon, Target, Best Buy.

($50 off): Amazon, Target, Best Buy. Google Pixel 6 Android Smartphone for $499 ($100 off): Amazon, Target, Best Buy.

($100 off): Amazon, Target, Best Buy. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Android Smartphone for $350 ($100 off): Amazon.

($100 off): Amazon. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for $100 ($50 off): Amazon.

($50 off): Amazon. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11-Inch Android Tablet for $540 ($160 off): Amazon.

($160 off): Amazon. MacBook Pro 13″ (M1/256GB) for $949 ($350 off): Best Buy.

Digital Accessories and Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 from $109.99 with eligible trade-in ($10-$90 off): Samsung.

($10-$90 off): Samsung. Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 ($69.01 off): Amazon.

Kitchen and Household Appliances

Bestcrof Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe for $16.99 ($43 off): Amazon.

($43 off): Amazon. Costway Portable Ice Maker Machine for $119.99 ($110 off): Walmart.

($110 off): Walmart. CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L for $139 ($60 off): Amazon.

($60 off): Amazon. Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum from $199 (up to $100 off): Samsung.

Clothes and Accessories

Kate Spade Bradley Large Tote for $149 ($149 off): Kate Spade.

($149 off): Kate Spade. Vince Camuto Nina Notched Collar Blazer for $8 4 ($45 off): Nordstrom.

4 ($45 off): Nordstrom. Levi’s Low-Rise Pro Straight Jeans for $56 ($4 off): Target.

($4 off): Target. Levi’s Talya Microsuede Scuff Slippers for $23 ($13 off): Target.

($13 off): Target. By Anthropologie Flounced Skirt for $60 ($38) off: Anthropologie.

Furniture

Realyn Extendable Dining Table for $619.99 ($240 off): Ashley Furniture.

($240 off): Ashley Furniture. Flexispot Standing Desk for $255 ($45 off): Amazon.

($45 off): Amazon. Crate and Barrel Willis Walnut Desk for $300 ($299 off): Crate and Barrel.

($299 off): Crate and Barrel. Lark Manor Joliet Outdoor Seating Set for $550 ($552 off): Wayfair.

Mattresses and Bedding

Nectar Queen Memory Foam Mattress with Cooling Pillows, Sheet Set and Mattress Protector for $799 ($599 off): Nectar.

($599 off): Nectar. Cocoon Chill Mattress for $499 ($270 off): Cocoon by Sealy.

($270 off): Cocoon by Sealy. Nolah Evolution 15 for $949 ($650 off): Nolah.

($650 off): Nolah. Saatva Classic Mattress for $823 ($375 off): Saatva.

TVs

Sony 48-Inch Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $799.99 ($300 off): Best Buy.

($300 off): Best Buy. Insignia 50″ F50 QLED 4K Fire TV for $279 ($150 off): Amazon.

($150 off): Amazon. Toshiba C350 50″ 4K Fire TV for $299 ($170 off): Amazon.

($170 off): Amazon. Hisense 58″ 4K Roku TV for $298 ($40 off): Walmart.

Large Appliances

Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone Drawer for $2,299.99 ($470 to $580 off): Best Buy.

($470 to $580 off): Best Buy. Hisense French Door Refrigerator for $999 ($200 off): Lowe’s.

($200 off): Lowe’s. LG Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $699 ($189 off): Best Buy.

