Nostalgic Sports Retailer Eastbay Is Closing After 2022 — and Inventory Is up to 50% Off

Athletic footwear and apparel lovers got some sad news this week with the announcement that iconic catalog Eastbay is closing at the end of the year, ending a decades-old reign in which Eastbay was the go-to place for serious sneakerheads. But there is at least one bright spot for Eastbay lovers: You can still score some great deals — if you act fast.

Eastbay announced the news on its website with the following statement: “We’re saying goodbye to Eastbay at the end of December 2022. We encourage you to shop at champssports.com to find great deals for your athletic shoes, clothing, and more.”

As Footwear News reported, Eastbay was founded in 1980 by Art Juedes and Rick Gering, a pair of high school coaches who started out traveling around Wisconsin selling shoes directly to athletes. The company eventually expanded into athletic footwear, apparel and sports equipment, and its direct-mail catalog became a ’90s must-have for sneakerheads.

In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, NBA star and devoted sneakerhead P.J. Tucker called Eastbay “my bible as a kid.” Even though Tucker couldn’t afford most of the merch growing up, his free subscription to Eastbay taught him everything he needed to know about athletic shoes and gear.

A tweet from “The Sneaker Game” host Nick DePaula shared similar sentiment for the brand, saying in part, “I grew up reading Eastbay with my cereal every morning — and it’s how I learned all about the sneaker industry. For everyone growing up in the 90s, we owe a huge thanks to Eastbay for sparking that love for sneakers early on.”





— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) Sad week hearing that @Eastbay is being shut down.I grew up reading Eastbay with my cereal *every* morning — and it’s how I learned all about the sneaker industry.For everyone growing up in the 90s, we owe a huge thanks to Eastbay for sparking that love for sneakers early on. pic.twitter.com/q97AKJEmy7 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 27, 2022

Here’s how the Get Up! website described the impact Eastbay had on young consumers: “Bring an Eastbay magazine to class, and everyone began hoping and wishing which shoe they could claim as their own.”

Eastbay became such a hit that Foot Locker acquired the company in 1997. But things changed in June 2022, when Foot Locker signed a deal to sell its team sales business to BSN Sports, a division of Varsity Brands. Foot Locker also said it would consolidate the Eastbay.com retail website into the Champs Sports banner, completing the integration of the banners that began in 2019, Footwear News reported.

If you’re an Eastbay devotee, there’s still time to buy merchandise — and at cut-rate prices. Here are some of the deals advertised on its website this week:

Eastbay Gymtech Long-Sleeve men’s T-Shirt: Price reduced to $9.99 from $25

Price reduced to $9.99 from $25 Eastbay GymTech men’s pants: Price reduced to $24.99 from $55

Price reduced to $24.99 from $55 Ringor Flite women’s softball spike: Price reduced to $69.99 from $120

Price reduced to $69.99 from $120 Saucony Uplift HJ 2 men’s footwear: Price reduced to $59.99 from $100

Price reduced to $59.99 from $100 Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 8 women’s sneakers: Price reduced to $99.99 from $140.00

Price reduced to $99.99 from $140.00 Nike Zoom Rival S 9 men’s sneakers: Price reduced to $29.99 from $65

Price reduced to $29.99 from $65 Eastbay Half-Court Basketball men’s shorts : Price reduced to $9.99 from $26

: Price reduced to $9.99 from $26 Nike Hyperdiamond 4 Elite women’s footwear: Price reduced to $59.99 from $90

Price reduced to $59.99 from $90 Eastbay Spirit Fleece men’s hoodie: Price reduced to $24.99 from $50

For more information on the Eastbay closing, visit its FAQ site.

