The Most Popular Big-Ticket Items Consumers Bought During COVID-19

Consumer confidence is on the rise, according to Reuters. A survey from the Conference Board in February showed that consumers are expecting economic and job recovery, with the number of vaccinated Americans increasing and new COVID-19 cases decreasing.

Find Out: 25 Biggest Companies You’ve Never Heard Of

This could mean spending on nonessentials will ramp back up to pre-pandemic levels; or potentially even higher, after a year of shutdowns and consumer insecurity. However, while Americans are warming up to international vacations, they’re cooling down on car, home and other big-ticket purchases, reported Reuters.

It was a very different story in 2020. Take a look at five things people were dropping a pretty penny on during the height of the pandemic.