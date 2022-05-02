Advertiser Disclosure
Sam’s Club Launches Sustainable Member’s Mark Store Brand

By Vance Cariaga

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club announced plans to rebrand its Member’s Mark lineup of products to promote their focus on innovation and sustainability in a move that will incorporate a new logo and slogan: “Made with Our Member and Planet in Mind.”

The revamp, announced last month, is intended to market Member’s Mark as a “purpose-driven brand,” the retailer said in a press release.

“Throughout the past two years, Sam’s Club has worked behind the scenes to strengthen its assortment of Member’s Mark items,” the company said. “It has launched, renovated, and reformulated more than 1,200 items since 2020, and as a result, more and more members are citing Member’s Mark products as a reason they renew their memberships.”

Member’s Mark is known for its focus on healthy and environmentally friendly products across a variety of categories, including grocery, health and wellness, baby, apparel, home and furniture products, office, technology and pet care.

The brand promotes a long list of “made without” ingredients such as antibiotics, artificial flavors, cyclamates, formaldehyde, nitrites and saccharines. It also aims to meet certain Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria that cover areas like animal welfare, fair trade, sustainable packaging, responsible sourcing, and recyclable, reusable and industrially compostable components.

“As we continue to evolve the Member’s Mark brand, we intend to develop items that are reflective of the ingredients, processes and materials [members] want – and don’t want – in their products,” said Prathibha Rajashekhar, Sam’s Club’s senior vice president, Private Brands and Sourcing. “Now, as we introduce new Member’s Mark items and renovate existing ones, we are making decisions that not only focus on quality, innovation and value, but on the impact we are making on the world around us.”

The move is part of a broader effort on the part of Walmart to become a regenerative company. To that end, Sam’s Club will take an active role in reducing the brand’s environmental footprint by having Member’s Mark suppliers participate in Walmart’s private sector consortium to reduce or avoid 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

On the marketing front, Sam’s Club is introducing a new Member’s Mark logo and design construct. Members will begin to see the new logo and new design included on packaging over the next 18 months.

