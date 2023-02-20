Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Sam’s Club Offering $25 Membership Deal To Rival Costco — Here Are the Details

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Sam's Club-Health Care, Concord, USA - 23 Feb 2018
Charles Krupa / AP / Shutterstock.com

As wholesale retail clubs seek to compete for business, Sam’s Club has launched a promotional giveaway for new members. Attempting to outdo rival Costco, Sam’s Club is offering their one-year membership for 50% off — just $25.

See: 8 Products To Buy in Bulk at Sam’s Club Instead of Costco
Find: Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Costco’s deal, on the other hand, gives members a Digital Costco Shop Card for $30 when they spend $60 on the Gold Star Membership. GOBankingRates previously reported that Costco’s deal is “like getting your membership half price,” since you’ll get half your money back to use while shopping at Costco. But Sam’s Club is an actual 50% discount.

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

Plus, if you’d prefer the Sam’s Club Plus Membership to earn 2% cash back on qualifying purchases up to $50 per year, you can get $40 off the regular $110 price, to pay just $70 for your one-year membership. Sam’s Club Plus members also get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, free generic prescriptions (select drugs) and 20% off glasses.

Make Your Money Work for You

You can also earn 8% cash back through Rakuten and up to 50% cash back with Swagbucks when you buy your Sam’s Club membership online.

It’s a great time to sign up for Sam’s Club — you’ll save on gas plus have the opportunity to take advantage of all the great President’s Day deals (for a limited time). The half-price offer is good through January 31, 2024, and you can even request one additional card free for someone in your household.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

facebook sharing button
twitter sharing button
linkedin sharing button
email sharing button
Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage