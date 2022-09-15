Sam’s Club Plus Membership Is Now Half Off

You can snag a Sam’s Club Plus membership for half its price, but you’ll have to act fast as the promotion ends in two days and the cost of membership is set to go up next month.

With the 50% discount, the membership will cost $50 and provide many perks. There is a caveat, however, as the offer is only valid for new Sam’s Club members only and not for membership renewals, for those with a current membership, or those who were Sam’s Club members less than six months prior to the current date, according to the promotion.

The perks include free shipping, curbside pickup order, free pay and park — which is $4 fee per order for “regular” Club members.

In addition, the Plus membership enables early shopping and offers pharmacy savings on more than 600 generics, starting at $4. The membership also offers optical savings and fuel savings.

Another benefit is the Sam’s Club Mastercard, which enables consumers to earn Sam’s Cash on Sam’s Club purchases, as well as 5% cash back on gas, 3% cash back on dining and 1% cash back on other purchases

Earlier this month, in a letter to customers, the retailer said that starting Oct. 17, annual membership fees will increase to $50 from $45 for Club members and to $110 from $100 for Plus members- representing the first price increase of Plus membership since it was introduced in 1999.

“We are mindful of the financial pressure on wallets right now. So, this year’s renewal increase is on us. We’re giving back $5 in Sam’s Cash to Club members and $10 in Sam’s Cash to Plus members shortly after renewal,” Kath McLay, Sam’s Club president and CEO, said in the letter. “Forty years ago, Sam Walton started Sam’s Club to provide incredible value for our members. I am proud that we are still delivering on that promise today, offering more quality items and services than ever before–and at that incredible value you’ve come to count on. That will never change. But we realize that what our members value has evolved. We know you also value time, convenience, a great experience in the club and a variety of ways to shop with us. So, we’ve brought that to you.”

The hike puts Walmart-owner Sam’s Club “closer in price to rival Costco, which charges $60 a year for its basic membership and $120 for its higher-tier “Gold” membership,” CNBC reported.

