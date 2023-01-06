Save Money in January: 20 Unwanted Gifts Being Unloaded on Ebay for Cheap

SrdjanPav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans spent like crazy on the holidays, with many landing in debt. But, alas, not every gift bought was wanted. According to a survey from Finder, 52% of Americans surveyed admitted to getting at least one unwanted gift over the holidays. Some may have returned or exchanged those gifts; others may have tried to make money off of them by listing them on sites like eBay.

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Discover: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

Using Google’s product of the year list, which shows the most-searched-for gifts of 2022, Financial-world.org used data from eBay to see which items had the highest number of new auctions from Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023.

Based on those findings, these are the top 20 gifts of 2022 most likely to be sold on eBay right now. Since the site is currently saturated with listings for these items, chances are good consumers can find them for cheap — or at least cheaper than they normally would.

Beanie hat: 4,800

4,800 Messenger bag: 1,600

1,600 Bath bombs: 927

927 Aromatherapy diffuser: 785

785 Bluetooth speaker: 638

638 Cordless vacuum: 573

573 Sweater vest: 516

516 VR headset: 511

511 Electric toothbrush: 507

507 Sherpa jacket: 491

491 Electric bike: 459

459 Handheld gaming console: 455

455 Quarter-zip pllover: 421

421 Huggie earrings: 418

418 Fidget toy: 306

306 Air fryer: 301

301 Gaming keyboard: 248

248 Electric scooter: 244

244 Vitamin C serum: 166

166 Trampoline: 161

Make Your Money Work for You

“While we’re no doubt grateful for the gifts we receive during Christmas, everyone has had the experience of opening a present and knowing instantly that they wouldn’t use it, or they already owned it,” said a spokesperson from Financial-world.org in a press release.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

Find: Holiday Debt Hit a Monumental High of $1,550 This Year — 4 Ways To Pay It Down Quickly

“That, combined with the fact that January can often be a time of financial stress, means that plenty of people will be looking to make some money from an unwanted gift, so it’s fascinating to see which items are most likely to be listed on eBay at this time of year.”

More From GOBankingRates