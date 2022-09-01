Save Money On These 5 Purchases in September 2022

With so many items becoming unbearably expensive thanks to inflation, the pressure on consumers to cut corners is intense. Labor Day is ushering in a flock of highly welcome sales, but September in general is a great month to shop select categories and reap significant savings on a variety of items.

RetailMeNot (RMN) unveiled its list of 5 categories to shop this month, highlighting some of the best sales to check out. Take a look at how much you stand to save and where you can score the hottest deals.

1. Beauty and Personal Care

You’ll save an average of 26% on beauty and personal care products in September. Check out sales popping up by retailers such as Ulta, which is touting fall sales events. CVS’ Epic Beauty event running from Aug. 28 to Sept. 24 is also worth scoping out, as you can nab up to 40% off hundreds of items. Plus, CVS members can reel in extra bonus points.

2. Sports Fan Gear

Snag savings in the ballpark of 22% on sports fan gear essentials. You can find eye-catching deals on a variety of items including shirts, ballcaps, drinkware and even camping gear. Look around for savings opportunities offered at Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dick’s Sporting Goods and the NFLShop.

3. Summer Clothing

Sweep in average savings of 20% on warm-weather clothing as retailers rush to make room for fall and winter wear. RMN hasn’t cited exactly which retailers to shop, but check out the usual suspects like Macy’s, Kohl’s, JCPenney and Nordstrom.

4. Travel (Average Discount: 20% Off)

As summer winds down, prices on travel are finally cooling off. September is a great time to snag a deal on a cruise from Carnival, and to save on hotels through Bookings.com. Expect discounts in this category of 20% on average.

5. Sunglasses

In September, you can find savings on sunglasses at around 21% off, on average. Dig into deals dished out by Sunglass Hut and Kohl’s — but don’t stock up too soon. RMN predicts that sunglass deals will heat up in the days around and after Labor Day.

