Walmart’s Newest Cashback Rewards Program – How Does It Save You Money?

By Dawn Allcot

Whether you’re shopping for back-to-school, everyday household supplies, or even large appliances, you can usually find some good deals at Walmart.

Now the big box retailer is offering another incentive to its Walmart+ members – digital rewards shoppers can use toward future purchases.

Here’s how it works:

First, become a Walmart+ member. The subscription costs $12.95 monthly or you can save by paying $98 upfront for one year.

Next, download the Walmart app, because that’s where you can access this cashback rewards program, which is part of a partnership between Walmart and the Ibotta cashback rewards platform, according to TechCrunch.com.

Then, shop as you normally would in the Walmart app as a Walmart+ member. When you purchase an item eligible for cashback, simply “clip” the offer like you would any digital coupon. After you make your purchase, you’ll earn Walmart Rewards that are saved in the app and can be applied to future purchases for greater savings.

Walmart is already one of the brands that offers cash back through the Ibotta app. This new program allows Walmart+ members to accrue even more rewards, without downloading the Ibotta app.

The Walmart+ program also stands out because users don’t need to apply for a cashback credit card to earn the rewards. (Although you can multiply your rewards by paying for purchases with a top cashback rewards credit card.)

Amazon offers 5% cash back on many purchases, but only for those who open an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card.

The new Walmart Rewards program joins a growing list of benefits Walmart+ members can access, including:

  • Free shipping with no minimum purchase
  • Discounted fuel prices at many gas stations
  • Free grocery delivery
  • Special promotions and deals

Walmart+ members can also get six months of Spotify Premium for free and, in the near future, according to an article at TechCrunch.com, free access to the Paramount streaming service with a Paramount+ Essential Plan.

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

