Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Target: Best Deals for November 2023

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
July 30, 2018 Cupertino / CA / USA - Entrance to one of the Target stores located in south San Francisco bay area.
Sundry Photography / iStock.com

November is a great time to snag a deal. Right around Thanksgiving you can get deeply discounted items in the electronics, clothing, and home and garden categories. Here are some of the best Target deals for November 2023.

HP 14″ Chromebook Laptop – Intel Processor – 4GB RAM Memory – 64GB Flash Storage

Price: $179.99

The HP 14″ Chromebook Laptop is designed with portability in mind. It has a 14-inch display and is powered by an Intel processor. The laptop comes with 4GB of RAM, which helps in multitasking and running applications smoothly. For storage, it is equipped with 64GB of flash storage, allowing for quick access to files and programs. This Chromebook runs on Chrome OS and is suitable for everyday tasks like browsing the internet, checking emails, and streaming videos.

Crock-Pot 7qt One Touch Cook and Carry Slow Cooker

Price: $54.99

The Crock-Pot 7qt One Touch Cook and Carry Slow Cooker is a large slow cooker that can prepare meals for a group of people. It has a 7-quart capacity, which is enough to cook a big roast or lots of servings of soup or stew. The One Touch feature means you can control the cooker with just a single button press, making it very easy to use. It also has a Cook and Carry design, with a secure lid that locks, so you can take your food to potlucks or family gatherings without spills. This slow cooker is great for making meals that need to be cooked over a long period, like tender meats and flavorful sauces.

Make Your Money Work for You

Gourmia Digital 4-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer

Price: $39.99

The Gourmia Digital 4-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance made of stainless steel. It can hold up to four slices of bread, making it suitable for families. This device boasts 11 cooking functions, giving you the ability to air fry, toast, bake, and more. The digital controls make it easy to select the perfect setting for whatever you’re cooking. The air frying capability means you can cook healthier meals with less oil.

60″ Distressed Dark Oak Wood Bench

Price: $137.59

The 60″ Distressed Dark Oak Wood Bench is a long seat that can comfortably accommodate multiple people. It features a dark oak finish with a deliberately distressed look, giving it a rustic and vintage style. This bench is made from wood, ensuring durability and sturdiness. Its size and design make it a good fit for placement in hallways, dining areas, or at the foot of a bed. The bench’s appearance can complement a variety of home decor themes, especially those that favor a classic or farmhouse aesthetic.

Make Your Money Work for You

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Price: $99.99

The Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones offer a high-quality listening experience without the need for wires. They connect to your device through Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or make calls wirelessly. The headphones are designed to fit on your ears comfortably, making them good for long listening sessions. They come with a battery that can last up to 40 hours, so you can enjoy your music for days without needing to recharge. Plus, they have a sleek design and are available in various colors.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Here’s How Much Americans Plan To Spend on Black Friday — and Ways You Can Save More

Shopping

Here's How Much Americans Plan To Spend on Black Friday -- and Ways You Can Save More

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Best Values at Aldi, According to Superfans

Shopping

9 Best Values at Aldi, According to Superfans

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Frugal Money Habits That You Need To Embrace

Shopping

10 Frugal Money Habits That You Need To Embrace

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 9 One-Time Purchases That Can Save You Hundreds

Shopping

Rachel Cruze: 9 One-Time Purchases That Can Save You Hundreds

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

Shopping

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Groceries To Buy on Food Stamps

Shopping

10 Best Groceries To Buy on Food Stamps

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘The Money Guy’: How To Win Financially When Your Finances Are Stretched Thin

Shopping

'The Money Guy': How To Win Financially When Your Finances Are Stretched Thin

November 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Accessories That Don’t Cost a Lot but Make You Look Rich

Shopping

11 Accessories That Don't Cost a Lot but Make You Look Rich

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

Shopping

I'm a Personal Shopper at Costco: Here Are the Top 5 Ways Customers Overspend

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Common Ways You May Be Wasting Money Every Day

Shopping

11 Common Ways You May Be Wasting Money Every Day

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

14 Ways To Save $50 This Week While Running Errands

Shopping

14 Ways To Save $50 This Week While Running Errands

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Squeeze the Absolute Most Out of an Average Salary

Shopping

7 Ways To Squeeze the Absolute Most Out of an Average Salary

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

Shopping

8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Best $200 You Can Spend at Costco, According to Superfans

Shopping

The Best $200 You Can Spend at Costco, According to Superfans

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: Top 5 Must-Buys at Dollar Stores

Shopping

Rachel Cruze: Top 5 Must-Buys at Dollar Stores

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Shopping

Dollar Tree Plus: 10 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!