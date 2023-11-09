Target: Best Deals for November 2023

Sundry Photography / iStock.com

November is a great time to snag a deal. Right around Thanksgiving you can get deeply discounted items in the electronics, clothing, and home and garden categories. Here are some of the best Target deals for November 2023.

HP 14″ Chromebook Laptop – Intel Processor – 4GB RAM Memory – 64GB Flash Storage

Price: $179.99

The HP 14″ Chromebook Laptop is designed with portability in mind. It has a 14-inch display and is powered by an Intel processor. The laptop comes with 4GB of RAM, which helps in multitasking and running applications smoothly. For storage, it is equipped with 64GB of flash storage, allowing for quick access to files and programs. This Chromebook runs on Chrome OS and is suitable for everyday tasks like browsing the internet, checking emails, and streaming videos.

Crock-Pot 7qt One Touch Cook and Carry Slow Cooker

Price: $54.99

The Crock-Pot 7qt One Touch Cook and Carry Slow Cooker is a large slow cooker that can prepare meals for a group of people. It has a 7-quart capacity, which is enough to cook a big roast or lots of servings of soup or stew. The One Touch feature means you can control the cooker with just a single button press, making it very easy to use. It also has a Cook and Carry design, with a secure lid that locks, so you can take your food to potlucks or family gatherings without spills. This slow cooker is great for making meals that need to be cooked over a long period, like tender meats and flavorful sauces.

Gourmia Digital 4-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer

Price: $39.99

The Gourmia Digital 4-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance made of stainless steel. It can hold up to four slices of bread, making it suitable for families. This device boasts 11 cooking functions, giving you the ability to air fry, toast, bake, and more. The digital controls make it easy to select the perfect setting for whatever you’re cooking. The air frying capability means you can cook healthier meals with less oil.

60″ Distressed Dark Oak Wood Bench

Price: $137.59

The 60″ Distressed Dark Oak Wood Bench is a long seat that can comfortably accommodate multiple people. It features a dark oak finish with a deliberately distressed look, giving it a rustic and vintage style. This bench is made from wood, ensuring durability and sturdiness. Its size and design make it a good fit for placement in hallways, dining areas, or at the foot of a bed. The bench’s appearance can complement a variety of home decor themes, especially those that favor a classic or farmhouse aesthetic.

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Price: $99.99

The Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones offer a high-quality listening experience without the need for wires. They connect to your device through Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or make calls wirelessly. The headphones are designed to fit on your ears comfortably, making them good for long listening sessions. They come with a battery that can last up to 40 hours, so you can enjoy your music for days without needing to recharge. Plus, they have a sleek design and are available in various colors.

