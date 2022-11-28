Advertiser Disclosure
Target Cyber Monday Deals Offer Something for Everyone

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Photo illustration in Spain - 16 Nov 2021
Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Holiday shoppers who want to get their Target fix for Cyber Monday have plenty of gift choices. The retailer has listed dozens of online deals ahead of this year’s Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 28. You’ll find a wide selection of toys, home goods, electronics, furniture and outdoor items.

Target even posted a Cyber Monday FAQ page to answer any of your questions. Here are some highlights:

  • If you want to be among the first to know about Target Cyber Monday deals, sign up for email notifications.
  • Target purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes lower any time on or before Dec. 24. Some exclusions apply.
  • For more info about Target’s plans for the holiday season, visit A Bullseye View.

Here’s a look at some of the best Target Cyber Monday deals. All apply to online purchases (Deals are accurate as of Nov. 23):

Electronics

Toys/Games

Home Appliances

Fitness/Recreation

Furniture

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
