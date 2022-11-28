Target Cyber Monday Deals Offer Something for Everyone

Holiday shoppers who want to get their Target fix for Cyber Monday have plenty of gift choices. The retailer has listed dozens of online deals ahead of this year’s Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 28. You’ll find a wide selection of toys, home goods, electronics, furniture and outdoor items.

Target even posted a Cyber Monday FAQ page to answer any of your questions. Here are some highlights:

If you want to be among the first to know about Target Cyber Monday deals, sign up for email notifications.

Target purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes lower any time on or before Dec. 24. Some exclusions apply.

For more info about Target’s plans for the holiday season, visit A Bullseye View.

Here’s a look at some of the best Target Cyber Monday deals. All apply to online purchases (Deals are accurate as of Nov. 23):

Electronics

Toys/Games

Home Appliances

Fitness/Recreation

Furniture

