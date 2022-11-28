Target Cyber Monday Deals Offer Something for Everyone
Holiday shoppers who want to get their Target fix for Cyber Monday have plenty of gift choices. The retailer has listed dozens of online deals ahead of this year’s Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 28. You’ll find a wide selection of toys, home goods, electronics, furniture and outdoor items.
See: Walmart or Target? Here’s Where Most People Will Be Holiday Shopping
Explore: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now
Target even posted a Cyber Monday FAQ page to answer any of your questions. Here are some highlights:
- If you want to be among the first to know about Target Cyber Monday deals, sign up for email notifications.
- Target purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes lower any time on or before Dec. 24. Some exclusions apply.
- For more info about Target’s plans for the holiday season, visit A Bullseye View.
Here’s a look at some of the best Target Cyber Monday deals. All apply to online purchases (Deals are accurate as of Nov. 23):
Electronics
- Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series: $449.99 (regular $649.99)
- Motorola Moto 2022 G Power Unlocked (128GB): $169.99 (regular $249.99)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Unlocked (128GB) Smartphone: $349.99 (regular $449.99)
Toys/Games
- Disney Villainous Strategy Board Game: $20 (regular $34.99)
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess 76392 Building Kit: $47.99 (regular $59.99)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Collectible Buildable Toy 75318: $71.99 (regular $79.99)
Related: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning in Your Old Stuff
Home Appliances
- PowerXL 5qt Vortex Classic Air Fryer: $44.99 (regular $99.99)
- Dyson Cool Autoreact Air Purifier TP7A: $349.99 (regular $549.99)
- Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $49.99 (regular $99.99)
- Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Case – White 62632R: $19.99 (regular $24.99)
- Roborock Q7 Robotic Vacuum and Mop: $409.99 (regular $559.99)
- Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven – Stainless Steel – TOA-60TG: $149.99 reg $229.99
Fitness/Recreation
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbell Set: $349.00 (regular $429.99)
- Razor Power Core E95 Electric Scooter: $99.99 (regular $134.99)
- EastPoint Mid-Sized Easy Setup Table Tennis Table: $99.99 (regular $169.99)
Furniture
- Play 2.0 Wired Floor Rocking Gaming Chair – X Rocker: $53.99 (regular $89.99)
- Tachuri Geometric Front Accent Table Brown – Opalhouse: $88 (regular $110)
- Scofield Channel Tufted Wood Leg Bench – Threshold: $120 (regular $160)
More From GOBankingRates