Target Deal Days Begins October 6 – Here Are the Deals You Can Grab Now

Ted Shaffrey / AP / Shutterstock.com

The holiday shopping season seems to begin sooner each year. Early birds looking to get a jump on December gift-giving can save on everything from electronics to toys. And if you’re decorating your home for fall, you can find just the home décor and houseware items you need.

See: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Find: 5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

Unlike Amazon’s Prime Day, Target Deal Days are available to all shoppers. You don’t need to be a member of their rewards program to join. However, you can snag more savings as a Target Circle member, the company’s app-based rewards program.

When Is Target Deal Days in 2022?

Target Deal Days runs from Oct. 6, 2022, through Oct. 8, 2022, in store and online at Target.com. Any purchases made beginning Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 also carry the retailer’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee. That means if Target sells the same item for less than you paid during Deal Days — or afterwards — they will provide a price adjustment, according to the website. You must have proof of your original purchase.

Make Your Money Work for You

What’s on Sale at Target During Deal Days?

Target also held a Deal Days event in July, right around the time of Amazon’s summer Prime Day. That sale brought shoppers $70 off Apple products, 50% off other tech, 25% off beauty products, 30% off items for the home (with 40% off kitchen appliances), and 50% off select apparel, accessories and toys, according to The Krazy Coupon Lady.

This time around, Target’s Deal Days are set to precede Amazon’s Fall Prime Day Sale, deemed the Prime Early Access Sale, which runs from Oct. 10, 2022 to Oct. 12, 2022.

Consumers can probably expect similar sales with the fall event, along with deals on Halloween costumes and candy.

Discover: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

More: 11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days

What’s on Sale Now?

Can’t wait for Target Deal Days to start your shopping? Here are some of the sales going on in stores and online right now. These are all available to everyone, but for maximum savings and cash back rewards that you can apply to your next Target purchase, you’ll want to download the Circle app.

BOGO 50% on shoes: Save 50% on your second pair when you buy women’s or men’s shoes at Target. Choose from a wide variety of boots, fun heels, and comfy sneakers, including brands like Skechers, A New Day, and Universal Thread.

Save 50% on your second pair when you buy women’s or men’s shoes at Target. Choose from a wide variety of boots, fun heels, and comfy sneakers, including brands like Skechers, A New Day, and Universal Thread. BOGO 25% off Halloween candy: When you order for same-day delivery or in-store pick-up, you can save on Halloween candy favorites including Warheads, Dum-Dums, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins.

When you order for same-day delivery or in-store pick-up, you can save on Halloween candy favorites including Warheads, Dum-Dums, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins. iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Wi-Fi self-emptying robot vacuum: Save $50 on the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Wi-Fi self-emptying robot vacuum now at Target online. Reduced from $549 to $499, this is the perfect splurge to make housework easier and keep your rugs clean this fall.

Save $50 on the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Wi-Fi self-emptying robot vacuum now at Target online. Reduced from $549 to $499, this is the perfect splurge to make housework easier and keep your rugs clean this fall. Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids — Chameleon: Start Christmas shopping early with the Amazon Echo Show 5 for 47% off the retail price. Your kids can enjoy their favorite shows and songs, make video calls and get help with their homework all for just $50.

Start Christmas shopping early with the Amazon Echo Show 5 for 47% off the retail price. Your kids can enjoy their favorite shows and songs, make video calls and get help with their homework all for just $50. Surprise Powerz 16-inch Vera the Vet educational talking STEM doll: Could this be shaping up to be one of the hottest toys of the season? Get Surprise Powerz Vera the Vet for 50% off when you buy online at Target.com. Regularly $65, pay just $32.49 for this plush doll that includes more than 75 phrases, sing-alongs and sound effects to help teach your child about caring for animals at home or on a farm. The doll includes vet accessories for hours of fun for your child.

Could this be shaping up to be one of the hottest toys of the season? Get Surprise Powerz Vera the Vet for 50% off when you buy online at Target.com. Regularly $65, pay just $32.49 for this plush doll that includes more than 75 phrases, sing-alongs and sound effects to help teach your child about caring for animals at home or on a farm. The doll includes vet accessories for hours of fun for your child. Spend $50 in LEGO kits, get a $10 Target gift card: Select LEGO kits, including popular LEGO City and some Star Wars sets, are eligible for this offer. Be sure to read the fine print on the website or check store signage carefully, as not all kits qualify for this offer.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates