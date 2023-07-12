The Best Deals for Your Money on Drugstore Items for Summer 2023

Whether it’s the convenience of shopping around the corner or the vast selection of products, drugstores like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens have become household names.

Yet, have you ever wondered if you’re getting the best deals on your purchases?

The Basics of Drugstore Shopping

The key to maximizing savings is understanding each store’s rewards system. CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens all have programs that reward regular shoppers with ExtraBucks, BonusCash, and Walgreens Cash, respectively, which can be used on future purchases. Keep an eye out for these offers as they can significantly cut down your shopping costs.

Comparing Deals: CVS

CVS tends to offer lucrative deals through their ExtraCare Rewards program. For instance, when you buy select $50 gift cards during certain weekly promotions, you often receive $10 in ExtraBucks, a currency attached to the ExtraCare card. Similarly, you can find affordable personal care products like Pond’s Dry Skin Face Cream and St. Ives Cruelty-Free Body Wash by taking advantage of ExtraBucks and discounts.

Additionally, CVS often gives out coupons to their customers, which when combined with the ExtraBucks rewards, can lead to significant savings. Starting July 9, CVS is offering a BOGO 50% mix-and-match on their in-house brand of vitamins and supplements to ExtraCare cardholders. The same discount applies to Nature’s Bounty and NatureMade health products.

Comparing Deals: Rite Aid

Rite Aid offers the BonusCash rewards program, which can be used in conjunction with store and manufacturer coupons. Some interesting clippable coupons available from the Rite Aid website as of publication include: $1 off Gatorade Fit or Gatorlyte if you purchase two Gatorade or Gatorade Zero, $1 off the purchase of two cans of Red Bull, $1 off the purchase of two General Mills cereal boxes, and $5 off select Allegra products (it is allergy season, after all).

Comparing Deals: Walgreens

Walgreens offers deals through their Walgreens Cash rewards program (myWalgreens). Until Aug. 26, myWalgreens members can enjoy a BOGO 50% mix-and-match on sun protection products (including the popular Banana Boat and Neutrogena brands), as well as on select Walgreens brand health and personal care products.

Store Brands vs. Name Brands

In addition to the rewards programs, each store also offers their own brand of products, which are usually cheaper than name brands. They offer the same quality and effectiveness, often at a fraction of the cost.

Maximizing Savings

To get the most out of your drugstore shopping experience, keep an eye on the weekly ads for deals and coupons, join the store’s rewards program — and don’t be afraid to compare prices between stores. As mentioned earlier, store-brand products offer the best bang for the buck, typically.

Each drugstore has its unique advantages and deals. With some careful planning and strategic shopping, you can save a significant amount on your purchases.

