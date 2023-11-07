‘The Money Guy’: How To Win Financially When Your Finances Are Stretched Thin

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s not uncommon for your finances to feel stretched thin. Whether it’s due to unexpected medical bills, student loans, or simply trying to make ends meet on a tight budget, you might find yourself facing financial challenges.

During an episode of The Money Guy, certified financial planners and hosts Brian Preston and Bo Hanson spoke about how to cope when finances are strained. Here are some steps to take when you’re having difficulty managing your money.

Assess Your Financial Situation

The first step in getting a handle on your financial situation is to assess it honestly. Take a close look at your income, expenses, debts, and savings. Create a detailed budget to see where your money is going and identify areas where you can cut back or make improvements. Understanding your financial picture is crucial to making informed decisions.

Create an Emergency Fund

Even if you can only set aside a small amount each month, building an emergency fund is crucial. Having a financial safety net can prevent you from relying on credit cards or loans when unexpected expenses arise. Aim to save at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses in your emergency fund and start with whatever you can afford.

“We know that 60% of Americans right now in this country could not come up with $1,000 tomorrow,” said Hanson during The Money Guy show. “That is a problem. So, you want to make sure that you have emergency reserves in place.”

Prioritize Your Needs vs. Wants

When your finances are tight, it’s essential to distinguish between needs and wants. Needs include essentials like housing, food, utilities, and transportation. Wants are things like dining out, entertainment, and impulse purchases.

Focus on covering your needs first and limit your wants until you’ve stabilized your finances. This may require some sacrifices, but it’s a necessary step to regain control. Resist the urge to depend on credit cards to bridge the gap.

“It is impossible to get ahead if you’re leaning on credit card debt,” said Preston during the show. “So, I’m just telling you don’t go to that bridge to nowhere. We’re not against credit card use, but don’t fall into that trap.”

Reduce Your Debt

Debt can be a significant burden when your finances are tight. Prioritize paying off high-interest debt, such as credit card balances. Consider consolidating loans or negotiating with creditors for lower interest rates or more manageable repayment terms. Reducing your debt load will free up more money for your other financial goals.

Increase Your Income

If possible, explore opportunities to increase your income. This could involve taking on a part-time job, freelancing, or selling items you no longer need. The extra income can help you pay off debt faster, build your emergency fund, or invest for the future. Every bit counts when you’re trying to improve your financial situation.

Cut Unnecessary Expenses

Identify areas in your budget where you can cut back. This may mean canceling unused subscriptions, finding more affordable alternatives, or cooking at home instead of dining out. Small changes can add up to significant savings over time, allowing you to redirect those funds toward your financial goals.

Build a Long-Term Financial Plan

While it’s essential to address immediate financial concerns, don’t forget to plan for the long term. Consider setting up retirement accounts or investing in assets that can grow over time. Building wealth takes time, but the sooner you start, the better off you’ll be in the future.

Seek Financial Guidance

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your financial situation, consider seeking professional advice. Financial advisors can help you create a personalized plan to achieve your goals and provide valuable insights on managing your money effectively.

The Takeaway

When your finances are stretched thin, it may seem daunting, but with the right approach and determination, you can win financially. Start by assessing your situation, prioritizing your needs, and creating an emergency fund. Focus on reducing debt, increasing your income, and cutting unnecessary expenses.

Building a long-term financial plan and seeking guidance when needed will set you on the path to financial success. Remember, small steps can lead to significant changes in your financial well-being. You have the power to take control of your finances and secure a brighter future.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

