Unexpected Places To Buy Valentine’s Day Gifts

Buying unique Valentine’s Day gifts for your loved ones and friends can be a challenge, but fortunately, there are a number of places you can shop (online) for all your gifts this year. If you want to avoid the last-minute drugstore rush to buy candy and cards, here are a few places you can try that you might not have thought of.

Homesick

Whether your Valentine is near or far, you can find the perfect candle to celebrate the occasion at Homesick.com. You can choose to write a personal note on the jar, or choose a candle marked with a state, city or memory you both love. There are also “date night” and “love letters” scented candles that would make a great gift for any Valentine on your list.

Instacart

If you’re doing your shopping at the last minute, Instacart may be your best option. The delivery service offers same-day delivery from a number of drug stores, grocery stores and retailers, so you can buy the perfect gift for your Valentine without having to leave the house. Instacart’s retail partners include Walmart, Sephora, Costco, CVS and Albertsons.

LoveCoups

Create personalized love coupons on LoveCoups.com. To create the coupons, you build personalized characters that look like you and your significant other, select a cover for the coupon book and pick the coupons you want to give. These can be for anything from an at-home scary movie night to a romantic serenade. Depending on how last-minute you order, you can opt for standard, express or premium delivery to ensure your gift reaches your loved one on time.

The Night Sky

Create a custom star map for your Valentine at TheNightSky.com. Choose a date and location that is significant to you and your partner — your first date, your first kiss, your wedding date, etc. — to create a map showing what the night sky looked like at that time. You can choose from several personalization options to give it the exact look you want. Maps are printed on museum-grade art matte paper, with prices starting at $50.

Old Navy

When it comes to Valentine’s Day gear for the whole family, Old Navy has you covered. From heart-printed pajama sets to novelty socks, the retailer has festive apparel at great price points. You can buy online and pick up curbside or in-store at many locations, and there is also expedited and priority shipping available if you prefer not to leave the house and need your order ASAP.

Uncommon Goods

For unique gifts, turn to Uncommon Goods. The online retailer even has curated Valentine’s Day gift guides for him, her and long-distance loves if you need some shopping inspiration. The site is also now selling Valentine’s Day “experiences” — live Zoom classes you can purchase to give as a gift for one or to enjoy with someone special. Experiences include portrait painting, pasta making and a mixology class.

Last updated: Feb. 10, 2021