Walmart: Best Sale Items for October 2023

Walmart is gearing up for its October 2023 Holiday Kickoff Sale, bringing a wide range of enticing discounts and special offers. Whether you’re looking for tech gadgets, furniture, kitchen appliances, or beauty products, this sale is expected to have something for everyone. Here are some of the best Walmart deals this month.

Apple Watch SE (First Generation)

Price: $129

The Apple Watch SE (First Generation) is a streamlined and cost-effective addition to Apple’s smartwatch lineup, introduced in September 2020. Housed in a stainless steel or space black stainless steel case, this watch boasts a sapphire crystal face, a retina display with force touch, and a ceramic back. Key features include a digital crown for navigation, a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and speaker with microphone. Connectivity is assured through Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 4.0. The Apple Watch SE retains up to 18 hours of battery life and is water-resistant. The device operates on watchOS 2, offering a wide range of applications and functionalities.

HP Chromebook 14-inch FHD Laptop

Price: $227.80

The HP Chromebook 14-inch FHD Laptop is a versatile 2-in-1 device, offering both traditional notebook functionality and tablet capabilities. Powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Processor, it runs the Chrome operating system. You will appreciate its micro-edge HD and multitouch-enabled screen.

This Chromebook has a battery life of up to 13 hours and 30 minutes, audio by B&O with dual speakers, and Realtek Wi-Fi 5 for uninterrupted connectivity. Whether working or attending virtual classes, the HP Wide Vision HD Camera ensures clear video chats, and the device’s integration with Google Assistant and the Play Store makes multitasking and app exploration a breeze.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Price: $349.98

The Dyson V8 Origin+ is a powerful cordless vacuum designed specifically for homes with pets, offering deep-cleaning capabilities on both carpets and hard floors. Its unique detangling Motorbar™ cleaner head efficiently removes long hair and pet hair, preventing clogs, while the vacuum’s advanced filtration system captures allergens and fine dust, releasing cleaner air.

The device can transform into a handheld vacuum for versatile cleaning – from high corners to low surfaces. It features no-touch bin emptying, convenient storage with a docking station, and comes with several attachments including a crevice tool and combination tool. Backed by a two-year warranty and lifetime support, this vacuum stands out with its hair detangling technology.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Price: $109

The Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker boasts a sleek, modern design that fits seamlessly into any space, measuring less than five inches wide. With a wide selection of K-Cup pod varieties, you can enjoy beverages in 6- to12-ounce servings. For a bolder brew, the Strong button allows you to enhance the flavor and intensity.

This portable coffee maker includes convenient features like a single-cup removable reservoir, a pod storage unit accommodating up to nine K-Cup pods, and cord storage. The Keurig K-Mini Plus is travel mug-friendly, accommodating mugs up to 7 inches tall, and it’s compatible with the My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter for ground coffee brewing.

Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

Price: $365

The Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper features polyester fabric. Designed especially for compact spaces, its construction includes pocket coils paired with high-density foam. A standout feature is the inclusion of two power outlets and two USB ports. The sofa easily converts into a twin-size sleeper.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

