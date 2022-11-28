Walmart Cyber Monday Offers Tech Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

Nikolas Kokovlis / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

As online shopping grows, so does its most celebrated holiday. After dominating sales for decades, Black Friday has been overtaken by Cyber Monday as the biggest bargain shopping day in the U.S. In 2020, NBC News reported that the Cyber Monday event was the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history with a total of $10.7 billion in online spending.

Retail giant Walmart will be open for in-store business on Nov. 28. However, the corporation always places a special emphasis on product availability, curated convenience and thousands of deals for online shoppers on Cyber Monday — and this year is no different. As NBC’s Select noted, Cyber Monday was once known primarily as a “tech-heavy deals day,” and although it has become more of a “catch all deals day,” electronics of all kinds (AirPods, Apple Watches, Apple Pencils, laptops, video consoles, TVs) remain top sellers, according to 2021 Adobe data.

Here is just a selection of the bargains Walmart is dishing out this season (Deals are accurate as of Nov. 23):

2022 Walmart Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Televisions

Headphones

Computers

Smart Home

According to the product and trend testers at BGR, the items above are just a small selection of electronic bargains available online and in-store at Walmart on Cyber Monday. However, savvy shoppers should also stroll (and scroll) away from televisions, headphones, smart home products to find great discounts on toys and games, fashion, jewelry and travel, sports equipment and home and marketplace items.

