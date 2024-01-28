Advertiser Disclosure
10 Walmart Food Items That are Worth The Money

By Laura Beck
It’s no secret that prices are rising everywhere, including the grocery store. However, there are still deals to be found if you know where to look. Walmart has earned a reputation as a budget-friendly store, but not every food item on their shelves is a slam dunk. With some products more deserving of your hard-earned dollars than others, it pays to be a savvy shopper. 

GOBankingRates scoured the internet and asked experts to find the true MVPs of Walmart’s grocery aisles–products offering top-notch quality and value. Even in times of inflation, the superstore has diamond-in-the-rough products that won’t leave you broke. 

Check out these 10 top-rated food products that are absolutely worth every penny.

Fresh Cravings Salsa

This freshly-made salsa comes in mouthwatering flavors like pineapple habanero and verde tomatillo. It gets rave reviews for its vibrant flavors and homemade taste. Enjoy it as a dip, condiment, marinade, or topping. 

Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps

When you want a savory, salty crunch, reach for these 100% real Parmesan crisps. They satisfy crispy cravings and pack in protein without any artificial ingredients.

Kodiak Cake Flapjack Mix  

Pancake lovers, listen up. This high-protein, high-fiber flapjack mix tastes like an indulgent breakfast treat but delivers whole grains and less guilt. Make pancakes, waffles, or muffins with delicious add-ins like chocolate chips or blueberries.  

Great Value No Salt Added Black Beans

Beans offer fiber, plant-based protein, and budget-friendly nutrition. These no-salt-added black beans make versatile pantry staples for bowls, tacos, soups, and more. Stock up on the savings.

Organic Great Value Ground Flax Seeds  

Tiny but mighty flax seeds blend seamlessly into smoothies, oats, yogurt, and baked goods. The ground form makes them easy to enjoy while reaping anti-inflammatory omega-3s and digestion-friendly fiber.

Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted Peas

Crunchy, poppable peas put a healthy spin on salty snacks. They’re baked instead of fried for a lighter option packed with protein and fiber. The single-ingredient peas keep sugar and junk to a minimum.  

Ezekiel 4:9 Golden Flax Cereal

Made from pure whole grains and legumes, this cereal contains no added sugar or artificial anything. Each bowl packs a tasty combination of protein and fiber to keep you fueled all morning.

Fresh Strawberries  

Juicy, sweet strawberries are always fresh when you buy them at Walmart’s busy produce department. The affordable berries provide a hefty helping of vitamin C and antioxidants for health-promoting benefits.  

Green Giant Frozen Veggies 

Kid-friendly frozen veggies like extra sweet corn on the cob and popcorn cauliflower make it easier than ever to get young ones to eat their vegetables. The convenient sides provide the same nutrition as fresh versions in delicious, fun forms.

That’s It. Fruit Bars 

Real fruit fills these bars with antioxidants and natural sweetness. They make on-the-go snacks simpler with just fruit inside and none of the inflammatory oils or sugars hiding in many processed bars.

