Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List — Ideas for Under $25

Like it or not, the end of summer marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season for a large segment of the consumer population — and that’s a holly jolly trend for the retail industry. The world’s biggest retailer, Walmart, is already promoting affordable toys for inflation-weary consumers who are tired of paying high prices.

On Tuesday, the iconic big-box chain unveiled its 2022 Top Toy List to help families plan ahead and save money on their holiday wish lists. As Walmart said in a press release, this year’s list features “more toys than ever for kids of all ages,” along with a wide range of prices.

More than half of the 55 toys on Walmart’s Top Toy List cost less than $50, with more than a dozen priced under $25. The list includes top brands and franchises such as LEGO, Cocomelon, Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise, Paw Patrol, Barbie and Magic Mixies. Walmart is also offering more rollbacks on toys this year to give customers even deeper savings.

Make Your Money Work for You

“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” Laura Rush, senior vice president of Electronics, Toys and Seasonal at Walmart U.S., said in a statement.

For customers who want to shop early, nearly all of the toys from Walmart’s Top Toy List are either already available to purchase or can be pre-ordered on Walmart.com.

Here’s a quick look at Walmart’s Top Toys Under $25 for 2022:

Hot Wheels Skate Fingerboard & Skate Shoes (styles may vary): $2.97

(styles may vary): $2.97 L.O.L Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets : $9.94

: $9.94 Mini Brands Gold Rush 24 Count : $9.97

: $9.97 Pokemon Mew & Mewtwo Figure Pack : $15.97

: $15.97 MinnARK Foam Axe Toss Set : $14.97

: $14.97 12″ Squishmallows Fuzzmallows : $16.94

: $16.94 Imaginext Jurassic World Dominion Deluxe Growlin Giga XL Dinosaur : $16.88

: $16.88 Pop It! Pro Game : $19.82

: $19.82 Connect 4 Spin Game : $21.92

: $21.92 LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Puppy : $24.97

: $24.97 Pop! Comic Cover: Star Wars : $19.88

: $19.88 Purse Pets, Glami-cone with Lights & Sounds : $19.97

: $19.97 Disney Encanto We Don’t Talk About Bruno Set : $24.97

: $24.97 Kinetic Sand, Swirl N’ Surprise Playset (with 2 pounds of play sand): $24.97

