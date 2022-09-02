Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List — Ideas for Under $25

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Shopping online stock photo
Georgijevic / iStock.com

Like it or not, the end of summer marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season for a large segment of the consumer population — and that’s a holly jolly trend for the retail industry. The world’s biggest retailer, Walmart, is already promoting affordable toys for inflation-weary consumers who are tired of paying high prices.

See: 7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club

On Tuesday, the iconic big-box chain unveiled its 2022 Top Toy List to help families plan ahead and save money on their holiday wish lists. As Walmart said in a press release, this year’s list features “more toys than ever for kids of all ages,” along with a wide range of prices.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

More than half of the 55 toys on Walmart’s Top Toy List cost less than $50, with more than a dozen priced under $25. The list includes top brands and franchises such as LEGO, Cocomelon, Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise, Paw Patrol, Barbie and Magic Mixies. Walmart is also offering more rollbacks on toys this year to give customers even deeper savings.

Make Your Money Work for You

“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” Laura Rush, senior vice president of Electronics, Toys and Seasonal at Walmart U.S., said in a statement.

For customers who want to shop early, nearly all of the toys from Walmart’s Top Toy List are either already available to purchase or can be pre-ordered on Walmart.com.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?
Discover: 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

Cash Back Offer: Get cash back on groceries with a picture of your receipt. Sign up now and get a $20 welcome bonus.

Here’s a quick look at Walmart’s Top Toys Under $25 for 2022:

  • Hot Wheels Skate Fingerboard & Skate Shoes (styles may vary): $2.97
  • L.O.L Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets: $9.94
  • Mini Brands Gold Rush 24 Count: $9.97
  • Pokemon Mew & Mewtwo Figure Pack: $15.97
  • MinnARK Foam Axe Toss Set: $14.97
  • 12″ Squishmallows Fuzzmallows: $16.94
  • Imaginext Jurassic World Dominion Deluxe Growlin Giga XL Dinosaur: $16.88
  • Pop It! Pro Game: $19.82
  • Connect 4 Spin Game: $21.92
  • LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Puppy: $24.97
  • Pop! Comic Cover: Star Wars: $19.88
  • Purse Pets, Glami-cone with Lights & Sounds: $19.97
  • Disney Encanto We Don’t Talk About Bruno Set: $24.97
  • Kinetic Sand, Swirl N’ Surprise Playset (with 2 pounds of play sand): $24.97
Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.