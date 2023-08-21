Walmart’s Sales Are Breaking Records: 15 Deals You Should Jump On Right Now

YvanDube / Getty Images

Walmart has been slashing prices left and right, offering some of the best deals we’ve seen in a while. From home appliances to tech gadgets, the retail giant’s discounts are breaking records. Here are 15 unbeatable deals that you should take advantage of right now.

Frigidaire 7.0 cu. ft. Chest Freezer

Only $159, a significant drop from the $349.99 at Appliances Connection. An excellent solution for those who need extra freezer space.

Apple Watch SE

At just $149, the Apple Watch SE is a steal, available with blue, pink, or black bands. Upgrade your smartwatch game without breaking the bank.

Hyper Bicycles 26″ Electric Mountain Bike

Marked down to $396 from the regular price of $648. Perfect for mountain biking enthusiasts or those looking to switch to an e-bike.

Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Priced at $397, down from a whopping $799. This is a great chance to bring your fitness routine home and save $402.

25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

At $129, you’ll save $135.99 off the regular price. This is a smart home upgrade you won’t want to miss.

Make Your Money Work for You

Better Homes & Gardens Wood-Burning Copper Chiminea Fire Pit

This fire pit is a steal at $117, especially considering a similar one is on sale at Lowe’s for $130.15.

Rubbermaid Resin Weather-Resistant Shed

Priced at just $298, compared to $599 at The Home Depot. This is a huge discount for those in need of extra outdoor storage.

Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven

A 50% discount brings this kitchen essential down to only $99 from $199.99. Great for those looking to save time and energy in the kitchen.

Mainstays Wood Outdoor Modern Adirondack Chair

On sale for $43 in grey, this is more than 50% off and perfect for upgrading your outdoor seating.

Tineco iFLOOR Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Hard Floor Washer

Another huge discount, this vacuum is now $99, saving you $60 on the list price.

Woven Paths Farmhouse Reclaimed Wood Small Sofa Table

An incredible deal at $57, compared to $163.49 at Bed Bath & Beyond/Overstock.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Now $298, a significant reduction from the $395 price tag for a nearly identical model on Amazon.

Make Your Money Work for You

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Now only $63.13, down $50 from the regular price. Upgrade your morning coffee ritual for less.

Hart 2000 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer

A fantastic deal at $119, compared to $157.60 at PowerWasherStore.com. Great for those looking to tackle outdoor cleaning tasks.

Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

A whopping $170.01 discount brings this kitchen set down to just $69.99. Ideal for those looking to upgrade their cookware.

These deals represent a fraction of the discounts Walmart is currently offering. Act fast, as these offers won’t last long. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home, outdoor space, or tech gadgets, there’s something for everyone in this record-breaking sale.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.