‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: 8 Ways To Get The Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is more than just a shopping day; it’s a strategic event for savvy shoppers. Vivian Tu, known as Your Rich BFF, shares her top eight tips to make the most of your Black Friday shopping. Whether you’re living on a budget or aiming to shop smarter, these insights will help you navigate the sales like a pro.

1. Make a Pre-Black Friday List

Start by making a list of what you really need or want. This approach keeps your shopping focused and prevents impulse buys. Tu suggests using a calendar invite for Black Friday, where you can check off items as you purchase them. This strategy ensures you don’t veer off course and buy things just because they’re on sale.

2. Utilize Price Tracking Tools

Price tracking tools like Honey, CamelCamelCamel, or PriceBlink can help you ensure you’re getting a real bargain. They track price history, so you know if the Black Friday deal is genuinely a deal. For instance, Honey’s droplist feature notifies you of price drops at selected stores, helping you make informed decisions.

3. Create a Sinking Fund for Holiday Shopping

To manage holiday spending, Tu recommends creating a sinking fund. This method involves setting aside money at fixed intervals, making large expenses feel more manageable. SoFi’s survey reveals that Americans spend an average of $1,100 on holiday gifts, and a sinking fund can distribute this financial burden over several weeks.

4. Cashback and Rewards Programs

Leverage cashback and rewards programs for additional savings. Tu highlights Rakuten, an affiliate network that shares its commission with users as cashback. By combining cashback from Rakuten with rewards from credit cards, you can maximize your savings on every purchase.

5. Buy Early and Price Match

To avoid missing out on deals, buy items early and use price match policies. Many retailers offer a 30-day price match, allowing you to buy an item at full price and receive a refund for the difference if it goes on sale during Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

6. Use AI and Reverse Image Searches

For specific items, use AI software and reverse image searches to quickly find the best deals. This method is particularly useful for finding designer items at discounted prices. Tools like Google’s reverse image search can show you similar items and their price cuts.

7. Abandon Your Cart for Discounts

A unique strategy is to add items to your online cart, provide your email, and then abandon the cart. Often, retailers will send a follow-up discount code to encourage you to complete the purchase. This tactic can be combined with Black Friday deals for extra savings.

8. Shop for Holiday Gifts During Black Friday

Lastly, use Black Friday as an opportunity to buy holiday gifts. This period is the last major sale event before the holiday rush, offering the best deals. Planning your holiday gifts in advance and purchasing them during Black Friday can lead to significant savings.

The Takeaway

Black Friday is an excellent opportunity for smart shopping. However, Tu reminds us that a sale doesn’t automatically mean affordability or practicality. Mindful and purposeful spending is key to making the most out of this big sales season.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

