Saving Money / Shopping

Zuckerberg’s Meta Smart Glasses: How Much Will They Be and Are They Worth It

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
10th December 2021, Dublin, Ireland.
Derick Hudson / Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg‘s company Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has plunged into the smart glasses market, partnering with luxury eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica to unveil the next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

These glasses aren’t merely a foray into the future; they bring along a slew of advanced features, combining the classic aesthetic of Ray-Ban with cutting-edge technology. But with a starting price of $299 USD, potential buyers are left contemplating: are they worth the investment?

Striking the Right Notes on Technological Advancement

High-Quality Audio and Visual

Meta has addressed the prerequisites of an immersive audio-visual experience. Boasting a robust ultra-wide 12 MP camera and speakers with extended bass and higher maximum volume, these smart glasses promise crystal-clear image and sound quality, even in environments that are windier or noisier than usual.

Livestream Directly to Social Media

In a bold step towards bridging wearable technology and social media interaction, these glasses enable users to livestream directly to Facebook or Instagram. This hands-free live streaming, integrated with comment interaction, manifests as a unique blend of first-person perspective sharing and real-time engagement with your social community.

Meta AI Integration

The glasses also introduce users to Meta AI, an advanced conversational assistant designed for hands-free, on-the-go interactions. Although this feature is currently in beta and only available in the US at launch, it hints at Meta’s direction towards creating a seamless, voice-activated user interface within its ecosystem.

The Aesthetic and Practicality Quotient

Customizable Aesthetics

Ensuring that the glasses don’t just serve a practical purpose, Meta has leaned into customization, offering over 150 frame and lens combinations through the Ray-Ban Remix platform, and even facilitating compatibility with prescription lenses. Aesthetically, consumers can choose from classic and new frame designs, available in multiple colors and finishes.

Enhanced Comfort and Durability

Weighing less than its predecessors and possessing a slimmed-down profile, the new smart glasses promise to be light and comfortable. The IPX4 water resistance and a sleek charging case, which holds up to eight additional charges, underpin the practicality and durability of the eyewear, making them suitable for everyday use.

Weighing the Pros and Cons: Is It a Worthy Investment?

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses present a compelling package of technology, style, and innovative features that hint at the future of wearable devices. Yet, potential buyers may weigh several aspects when considering their purchase:

  • Privacy Concerns: The integration of cameras, audio, and live-streaming capabilities in everyday eyewear could raise eyebrows concerning privacy, both for the user and those around them.
  • Utility vs. Cost: While $299 USD isn’t the highest price point in smart tech, consumers might evaluate the practicality and frequency of use against the investment.
  • Niche Appeal: While technophiles might be drawn to the latest gadget, it remains to be seen if the glasses can transcend the tech-enthusiast market and penetrate the mainstream consumer base.
  • Future Upgrades: Early adopters might enjoy being at the forefront of technology, but potential upgrades and refinements in future models might provide a more polished user experience.
In sum, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses reflect a bold stride towards integrating wearable technology into daily life, creating a synergy between the physical and digital worlds. Whether they justify their price tag could largely depend on individual users’ needs, technological enthusiasm, and willingness to dive into the burgeoning world of smart wearables.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

