7 Pricey “Necessities” You Can Skip When Moving To Europe

Moving to Europe is a thrilling adventure filled with the promise of new experiences, cultural immersion, and perhaps even a fresh start.

But as with any significant relocation, it can be easy to get swept up in perceived “essentials” that can dent your wallet more than they’re worth. Here’s a list of costly “necessities” you might consider skipping when setting sail for the Old Continent.

1. Excess Luggage

Many assume they’ll need an entirely new wardrobe to fit in. While it’s true that Europeans have distinct fashion sensibilities, there’s no need to ship or bring an expansive collection of clothes. Instead, pack the essentials and buy locally once there; it’s often cheaper and ensures you’ll fit the local style.

2. Bulk Electronics

European voltage and plug systems differ from those in North America and some other parts of the world. Buying multi-voltage appliances or an assortment of adapters can be costly. Instead, consider purchasing necessary electronics locally or opting for more universal, travel-friendly versions.

3. Private Health Insurance

Some expats rush to secure private health insurance, thinking it’s mandatory. While it can offer peace of mind, many European countries have robust public health systems that expatriates can access. Before splurging, research the healthcare system in your new home and evaluate your actual needs.

4. Large Vehicles

You might be used to a spacious SUV or minivan, but in many European cities, streets are narrower, parking is limited, and fuel costs are high. Public transportation is often efficient and widespread. If you do need a vehicle, consider something smaller and more fuel-efficient.

5. Oversized Furniture

European living spaces, particularly in city centers, tend to be more compact than what many North Americans might be accustomed to. Shipping your expansive sectional sofa or king-sized bed could end in disappointment when you find they don’t fit comfortably in your new European home.

6. Massive Home Appliances

Like furniture, many European homes come equipped with smaller appliances, like compact washing machines or refrigerators. Hauling over large North American appliances might be an exercise in futility and expense.

7. An Abundance of Credit Cards

While credit cards are widely accepted, many places in Europe still have a preference for cash or local bank cards. Carrying a stack of international credit cards could lead to high foreign transaction fees. It’s often more economical to open a local bank account and adjust to the local financial ecosystem.

Remember, part of the allure of relocating to Europe is embracing a new way of life. Before making significant investments in items you assume are essential, take a moment to reflect on the local lifestyle, needs, and customs.

By sidestepping these pricey “necessities,” you can save money and integrate more seamlessly into your new European surroundings.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

