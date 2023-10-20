Advertiser Disclosure
7 Ways to Save Money on Your Commute

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
A senior hispanic businesswoman at the conference center.
adamkaz / Getty Images

Commuting can quickly become a significant monthly expense, especially if you rely on personal vehicles or premium transit options.

But with some planning and adaptability, it’s possible to cut down on those costs. Here are seven tips to make your daily commute lighter on the wallet:

1. Carpooling

Joining or forming a carpool can drastically reduce the cost of commuting. By sharing a vehicle with fellow workers or commuters, you can split the costs of gas, parking, and tolls. Websites and apps like CarpoolWorld or Waze Carpool make it easier to find people with similar routes and schedules.

2. Public Transportation

While the initial fare might seem more than the gas cost for a short trip, public transit often proves cheaper in the long run. You save on parking fees, vehicle wear and tear, and the possible costs of traffic-related setbacks. Plus, monthly or annual passes typically offer savings compared to single-ride tickets.

3. Biking or Walking

If you live relatively close to your workplace or destination, consider biking or walking. Not only will you save money on transportation, but it’s also a great way to incorporate daily exercise. If a full commute on foot or bike isn’t feasible, even walking or cycling part of the way can lead to savings.

4. Flexible Work Hours

If your workplace allows, opt for flexible work hours. Commuting during off-peak times can save fuel as you avoid heavy traffic. Additionally, some toll roads and public transit systems offer discounted rates during non-peak hours.

5. Work from Home

The rise of remote working opportunities has proven beneficial for many. Even if full-time remote work isn’t an option, working from home just a couple of days a week can lead to significant savings on commuting costs.

6. Maintain Your Vehicle

Regular maintenance checks can keep your vehicle’s fuel efficiency optimized, ensuring you get the most out of every gallon. Check tire pressure, change the oil regularly, and ensure the engine is tuned. An efficient vehicle is not only better for the environment but also kinder to your pocket.

7. Consider Alternative Routes

Sometimes, the shortest route isn’t the most economical. Routes with fewer stops, less traffic, or no tolls might take slightly longer but can save you money. Explore alternative paths using apps like Google Maps or Waze, which can offer real-time traffic updates and cost-saving route suggestions.

While commuting is often a necessary expense, it doesn’t have to break the bank. By integrating some of these strategies into your daily routine, you can reduce costs and make your journey more enjoyable. Remember, every penny saved on the commute can be reallocated to other areas of your life, be it savings, leisure, or personal growth.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

