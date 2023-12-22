Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Travel

Why You Should Consider ‘Resort Hopping’ for Some Free Fun on Your Next Disney Vacation

5 min Read
By Cameron Diiorio
Orlando, Florida, USA - February 9, 2022: A Walt Disney World entrance arch gate in Orlando, Florida, USA.
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Disney can be expensive: food, drinks, front-of-the-line passes, souvenirs and the list goes on. Many families break the bank just for a simple vacation to the parks.

With Disney ticket prices at an all-time high, you may be looking for a fun way to spend your time without spending excessive money or splurging more than you already have for your vacation.

What Is Resort Hopping?

Simply put, resort hopping is a way for visitors to save money by not spending time inside the park and inevitably spending money. 

“Guests ‘resort hop’ by simply checking out lobbies, shops, and restaurants at Disney Resorts other than their own,” said Brittany DiCologero from The Disney Outpost, a Disney informational website.

Those unfamiliar with the Disney parks system may not understand how the resorts function. Disney resorts are hotels owned by Disney on or close to the Disney campus and serve as a place for guests to stay. These resorts are also home to free activities.

Since Disney World is significantly larger than Disneyland, out of the two Disney parks in the United States, resort hopping is more common at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

While it is possible to resort hop at Disneyland, the campus is much smaller and it is not required to take the monorail to visit any of the three Disneyland resorts: Disney’s Grand Californian, Paradise Pier Hotel, and The Disneyland Resort.

Make Your Money Work for You

Disneyland visitors can utilize resort hopping, but the tips below will be most useful to Disney World visitors. It is recommended to resort hop on the Disney World campus to save money and see what Disney offers beyond purchasing souvenirs.

What Is Not Allowed

One important piece of information to remember when planning to resort hop is that using pools at the resort, where you are not a guest, is forbidden.

“Pools are one amenity that is strictly for guests staying at each resort, and sometimes Cast Members will actually check to ensure guests are registered at resort pools,” DiCologero said.

There may be some exceptions to the rules, but for the most part, you are not allowed to use the pool facilities at any resorts you want to visit. This is one paid amenity that can be used by paying guests only. 

Recreation Schedules

Free recreational activities are a way to spend time at Disney resorts without spending money. These recreational activities are offered nightly at many of the twelve resorts offered at Disney World.

“Disney’s recreation schedules change all the time, so be sure to check the schedules at each individual resort for more things you can do,” said Heather Thomas, a writer for Walt Disney World Prep School, a website that helps Disney-goers plan their next trip.

It is imperative to check out the recreation schedule of every hotel you want to visit. For example, The Contemporary, one of the resorts that the monorail loop passes directly through, has a daily movie outdoor movie night as well as a free campfire on the beach. 

Make Your Money Work for You

When planning your resort hopping excursion, keep in mind what free activities best suit the needs of your group and plot out what resorts to visit accordingly.

Other Free Activities at the Resorts

Firework Viewing

You do not need to be a paying visitor to view fireworks at any Disney World resort. For prime fireworks viewing, a few resorts offer a better view.

“Notably, the beaches at the Grand Floridian and Polynesian, and the balcony of California Grill at the top of Disney’s Contemporary Resort [allow you to see fireworks],” DiCologero said.

Animal Viewing

Viewing the animals at Animal Kingdom Lodge is a great way to get the zoo experience and see animals from around the world for free. Although the Animal Kingdom Lodge offers savanna view rooms, where guests can wake up to a rare viewing of giraffes, ibises, and wildebeests, many visitors cannot afford a luxury hotel room. 

“You can wander several areas of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and see animals without booking a stay,” DiCologero said.

To avoid breaking the bank, take the time to see the animals at Animal Kingdom Lodge’s free viewing areas.

Hidden Mickeys

For those Disney enthusiasts, Hidden Mickeys can be a fun and free way to engage with what the park offers. Hidden Mickeys are just that — Mickey Mouse silhouettes that are hidden in the designs of planters, murals, trash cans and much more.

Searching for Hidden Mickeys at the resorts is a way to save yourself from unnecessary spending.

“Animal Kingdom Lodge even has a Hidden Mickey scavenger hunt sheet that you can pick up from the front desk,” DiCologero said.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Saving Money Ideas

12 Tips To Build Your Savings
Clever Ways To Save Money
How To Save Money Fast
Frugal Living Tips To Help You Save Money
Money-Saving Challenges To Try
Save $100 Extra a Week With These Tips

Related Content

6 Frugal Habits To Adopt Now If You’re Trying To Save for a Vacation in 2024

Travel

6 Frugal Habits To Adopt Now If You're Trying To Save for a Vacation in 2024

December 12, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Make Your Travel Rewards Go Further on Your Next Trip

Travel

7 Ways To Make Your Travel Rewards Go Further on Your Next Trip

December 11, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

10 Travel ‘Dupe’ Destinations That Will Save You Money on Your Next Trip

Travel

10 Travel 'Dupe' Destinations That Will Save You Money on Your Next Trip

December 11, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

15 Top Forgotten Elements To Include in Your Holiday Travel Budget

Travel

15 Top Forgotten Elements To Include in Your Holiday Travel Budget

December 11, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Cheap Travel: How Cooking on Vacation Can Save You Money

Travel

Cheap Travel: How Cooking on Vacation Can Save You Money

December 08, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

9 Ways To Get the Best Hotel Deal This Holiday Season

Travel

9 Ways To Get the Best Hotel Deal This Holiday Season

December 08, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

8 Tips From Experts To Save on Your Holiday Travel

Travel

8 Tips From Experts To Save on Your Holiday Travel

December 08, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Amazon Offers $25 Flights Home for Student Prime Members

Travel

Amazon Offers $25 Flights Home for Student Prime Members

December 07, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

I’m a Travel Agent: Here Are 7 Things To Consider Before Booking Your Holiday Flight

Travel

I'm a Travel Agent: Here Are 7 Things To Consider Before Booking Your Holiday Flight

December 06, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Here’s Why Vacations Must Be Part of Your Savings Plan, According to an Expert

Travel

Here's Why Vacations Must Be Part of Your Savings Plan, According to an Expert

December 04, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 3 Surprising Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Not Booking for 2024

Travel

I'm a Luxury Travel Agent: 3 Surprising Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Not Booking for 2024

December 01, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

5 Luxury Airbnb’s You Can’t Afford to Miss — From a 17th Century Castle to an Invisible House

Travel

5 Luxury Airbnb's You Can't Afford to Miss -- From a 17th Century Castle to an Invisible House

November 30, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

7 Cities Where Vacation Rentals Are Restricted But You Still Can Make Money

Travel

7 Cities Where Vacation Rentals Are Restricted But You Still Can Make Money

December 01, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Bang for Your Buck: 6 Best Vacations To Take on an Average Salary

Travel

Bang for Your Buck: 6 Best Vacations To Take on an Average Salary

November 30, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

26% of Americans Will Spend Over $1,000 on Holiday Travel This Year, Survey Finds

Travel

26% of Americans Will Spend Over $1,000 on Holiday Travel This Year, Survey Finds

November 30, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Don’t Buy Airline Tickets on This Day of the Week

Travel

Don't Buy Airline Tickets on This Day of the Week

November 30, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!