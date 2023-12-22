Why You Should Consider ‘Resort Hopping’ for Some Free Fun on Your Next Disney Vacation

Disney can be expensive: food, drinks, front-of-the-line passes, souvenirs and the list goes on. Many families break the bank just for a simple vacation to the parks.

With Disney ticket prices at an all-time high, you may be looking for a fun way to spend your time without spending excessive money or splurging more than you already have for your vacation.

What Is Resort Hopping?

Simply put, resort hopping is a way for visitors to save money by not spending time inside the park and inevitably spending money.

“Guests ‘resort hop’ by simply checking out lobbies, shops, and restaurants at Disney Resorts other than their own,” said Brittany DiCologero from The Disney Outpost, a Disney informational website.

Those unfamiliar with the Disney parks system may not understand how the resorts function. Disney resorts are hotels owned by Disney on or close to the Disney campus and serve as a place for guests to stay. These resorts are also home to free activities.

Since Disney World is significantly larger than Disneyland, out of the two Disney parks in the United States, resort hopping is more common at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

While it is possible to resort hop at Disneyland, the campus is much smaller and it is not required to take the monorail to visit any of the three Disneyland resorts: Disney’s Grand Californian, Paradise Pier Hotel, and The Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland visitors can utilize resort hopping, but the tips below will be most useful to Disney World visitors. It is recommended to resort hop on the Disney World campus to save money and see what Disney offers beyond purchasing souvenirs.

What Is Not Allowed

One important piece of information to remember when planning to resort hop is that using pools at the resort, where you are not a guest, is forbidden.

“Pools are one amenity that is strictly for guests staying at each resort, and sometimes Cast Members will actually check to ensure guests are registered at resort pools,” DiCologero said.

There may be some exceptions to the rules, but for the most part, you are not allowed to use the pool facilities at any resorts you want to visit. This is one paid amenity that can be used by paying guests only.

Recreation Schedules

Free recreational activities are a way to spend time at Disney resorts without spending money. These recreational activities are offered nightly at many of the twelve resorts offered at Disney World.

“Disney’s recreation schedules change all the time, so be sure to check the schedules at each individual resort for more things you can do,” said Heather Thomas, a writer for Walt Disney World Prep School, a website that helps Disney-goers plan their next trip.

It is imperative to check out the recreation schedule of every hotel you want to visit. For example, The Contemporary, one of the resorts that the monorail loop passes directly through, has a daily movie outdoor movie night as well as a free campfire on the beach.

When planning your resort hopping excursion, keep in mind what free activities best suit the needs of your group and plot out what resorts to visit accordingly.

Other Free Activities at the Resorts

Firework Viewing

You do not need to be a paying visitor to view fireworks at any Disney World resort. For prime fireworks viewing, a few resorts offer a better view.

“Notably, the beaches at the Grand Floridian and Polynesian, and the balcony of California Grill at the top of Disney’s Contemporary Resort [allow you to see fireworks],” DiCologero said.

Animal Viewing

Viewing the animals at Animal Kingdom Lodge is a great way to get the zoo experience and see animals from around the world for free. Although the Animal Kingdom Lodge offers savanna view rooms, where guests can wake up to a rare viewing of giraffes, ibises, and wildebeests, many visitors cannot afford a luxury hotel room.

“You can wander several areas of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and see animals without booking a stay,” DiCologero said.

To avoid breaking the bank, take the time to see the animals at Animal Kingdom Lodge’s free viewing areas.

Hidden Mickeys

For those Disney enthusiasts, Hidden Mickeys can be a fun and free way to engage with what the park offers. Hidden Mickeys are just that — Mickey Mouse silhouettes that are hidden in the designs of planters, murals, trash cans and much more.

Searching for Hidden Mickeys at the resorts is a way to save yourself from unnecessary spending.

“Animal Kingdom Lodge even has a Hidden Mickey scavenger hunt sheet that you can pick up from the front desk,” DiCologero said.

