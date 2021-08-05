Disney Galactic Starcruiser Absurd Cost — Do This, Not That, to Save Thousands

For those who dream all year about their Disney vacation, there is nothing like a truly immersive experience, staying on-site at your favorite Disney property and enjoying all the amenities.

If you are a Disney and a Star Wars fan, the new Galaxy’s Edge park in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, along with a stay at the new, fully immersive Galactic Starcruiser hotel slated to open next spring, is likely to deliver everything you’ve dreamed about and more.

All Disney World Resorts hotels are themed to an extent, from the African themed Animal Kingdom Lodge to music, movies or sports at Disney’s affordable All-Star hotels, or “Cars,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Finding Nemo” or “The Lion King” themed rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. But the Galactic Starcruiser takes it to a new level of live action roleplaying, where your actions determine what happens on the ship during your stay.

But all of the other themed options, including the higher-end Animal Lodge Resort, might cost less than a night in the Galactic Starcruiser.

Is the high price of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser really worth it?

Price for Two Nights in the Galactic Starcruiser

Two nights in the Galactic Starcruiser with the all-inclusive Galaxy’s Edge experience (minus alcoholic and specialty beverages) for four people traveling in late August through mid September will cost $5,999, or $749 per guest, per night, for three adults and one child. If you have two adults and two children, it may be less. These are starting rates for a standard cabin. Suites will cost more.

Here’s what it includes:

Two-night hotel stay

Passes to Disney Hollywood Studios for your Galaxy’s Edge excursion

Food and beverages on the Starcruiser, plus a quick service meal from select locations at Hollywood Studios

Valet parking

Free Star Wars-themed Magicband

Price for Two Nights and Park Passes at Other Disney Resort Hotels

Diehard Disney fans recognize Disney hotel rate categories. Disney offers “value,” “moderate” and “deluxe” accommodations, as well as “deluxe villas,” which are multi-room suites. They provide guests who stay on site with a number of amenities, including:

Access to parks earlier than other visitors

Ability to have purchases sent directly to your room

Meal plans, which can save money for many families on vacation

Those who splurge for the Galactic Starcruiser experience undoubtedly gain access to these benefits. But can you save money staying at a different hotel and just visiting Hollywood Studios for the Galaxy’s Edge experience?

GOBankingRates ran the numbers to see how much passes for three adults and one child, along with a two-night hotel stay in other Disney World Resorts, would cost.

A standard room at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort for four would cost just $1,346 in late August, with two-day Disney passes for one park per day. That’s about 1/4 of the price you’ll pay for the Galactic Starcruiser experience. You can add a Parkhopper pass for $638 for the two days. You’re still well under the cost of the Galactic Starcruiser.

Add a Disney Dining Plan, since the Galactic Starcruiser is all-inclusive for meals, and you’re still not even approaching the $6,000 galactic flight of your life. Disney dining plans in 2021 cost $119 per night for adults and $47.50 per child under 10, according to WDWTravels.com. This Deluxe plan provides three meals and two snacks each night of the stay. You’re still only at $2,793, or less than half the cost of a stay on the Galactic Starcruiser.

Magicbands cost about $30 each for a band depicting your favorite Star Wars characters or $20 for a plain colored band.

How Do Deluxe Accommodations Compare to the Galactic Starcruiser?

If you opt for a stay in a Deluxe Disney hotel, you may not save as much on two nights as you might imagine. Certainly, the Galactic Starcruiser ranks even higher than a Deluxe hotel at Disney World Resort — but not that much higher.

Take, for example, the popular Grand Floridian, offering deluxe accommodations. For similar dates in late August, Disney is asking $3,010 for three adults and one child for two nights, including park passes. Add the dining plan for $809 and you’re up to $3,819. Include Parkhoppers and the total is $4,457.

Bottom line: You can stay at virtually any other Disney hotel, depending on your travel dates, and spend less than two nights in the Galactic Starcruiser. You can still experience Galaxy’s Edge and all the rest of Disney’s magic, and you might even be able to splurge on a few extra days in the Disney parks with the money you’ll save.

For the diehard Star Wars fan, the Galaxy Starcruiser might be totally worth the immersive experience. But if you are looking for a budget Disney vacation the whole family will enjoy, run the numbers, explore your options and stay in another great hotel to save money.

When you look at the costs, it’s not surprising that Disney encourages families to book a two-night stay in the Galactic Starcruiser and then extend their trip at another Disney hotel. That is, if you have any money left in your vacation budget after visiting a galaxy far, far away.

