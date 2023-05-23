Categories

Travel

Disney Ticket Prices Just Dropped for the Season — Here Are All the Dates and Deals You Need To Know

Dawn Allcot

As prices for everything from food to used cars continue to rise across the U.S., Disney World Resort has introduced summer deals that might help you forget your worries for a few days.

Although Walt Disney Corporation has announced plans to increase prices at Shanghai Disney Resort on June 23, 2023, U.S-based fans can still get deals at the flagship Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. In fact, the company is offering a deal for a “4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket,” a similar deal to those it has offered in the past.

Guests ages 3 and up pay just $99 per day for 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Tickets. You can visit each park once during your visit and can only visit one park per day. You have seven days from your first park entry to use all four tickets.

If you’d like to give your family the full Disney experience with time in the four major WDW parks — EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom — this is a cost-effective way to do so.

These prices are subject to blackout dates from July 1-4, 2023, and from Sept. 1-4, 2023. Tickets expire on Sept. 29, 2023, or seven days from first use.

You can also save up to 25% on your hotel accommodations when you choose a Disney Resort hotel for a stay between July 11 and Aug. 20, 2023 — or between Sept. 15-28, 2023. You can save up to 30% between Aug. 21 and Sept. 14, 2023.

If your dream is to visit Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” experience, you’ll want to book for this summer. The hotel and two-day immersive experience will close at the end of Sept. 2023, Disney recently announced.

The award-winning hotel experience costs around $1,200 per person, per day, which is almost the same price as 4-day Magic Ticket passes for a family of three.

In a statement, Disney executives said: “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

Universal Orlando Resort Also a Bargain

If you’re looking for more value in your Florida vacation, you might consider nearby Universal Orlando Resort. The resort is offering five days at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure for the price of two. You can also upgrade your ticket to include Volcano Bay water park and you can upgrade to park-to-park to visit multiple parks in the same day. Disney’s current deal does not allow an upgrade to Park Hopper passes.

Prices may change based on the days selected, according to the Universal Orlando website. Two-day tickets for guests ages 10 and up start at $275.99 — and tickets for children ages 3-9 are $265.99. That works out to around $55 per day, nearly half the price of Disney World. Universal Resort hotels start as low as $99 per night.

