Here’s How Disney World’s Newly Announced Annual Passes Break Down by Cost

Walt Disney World Resort halted its sale of annual passes in January 2021 to limit crowds due to the pandemic after re-opening. However, this week, Walt Disney World’s resort communications manager Eric Scott announced in a blog post that annual passes will go on sale September 8 with a new, tiered pricing structure.

At this time, the company has only announced pricing and availability for Florida residents. The announcement comes just one month before the park’s October 1, 2021 50th anniversary celebration, which Disney is calling “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

The new passholder tiers allow you to book more park reservations at one time, including “bonus reservations,” with as-yet-unspecified dates. Passholders will still require advance reservations in order to manage crowds. All passholders will also get special perks that include standard theme parking and 20% savings on purchases in the parks.

What Will Disney World Passes Cost?

The tiered pricing for passes is as follows:

Pixie Dust Pass ($399 + tax) Visit one or more theme parks on most weekdays Hold 3 park reservations at once Subject to blackout dates during peak and holiday periods Florida residents only

Pirate Pass ($699 + tax) Visit one or more parks most days Hold 4 park reservations at once Subject to blackout dates during peak and holiday periods Florida residents only

Sorcerer Pass ($899 + tax) Visit one or more parks most days Hold 5 park reservations at once Subject to blackout dates during select holiday periods Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club Members only

Incredi-Pass ($1,299 + tax): Visit one or more parks any day Hold 5 park reservations at once No blackout dates Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club Members only



Disney permits monthly payments after an initial down payment of $205 per pass. You can also customize your Disney experience with a PhotoPass, water park tickets and sports options to access Disney golf courses and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Each of these added options costs $99 per pass.

These packages replace Disney’s previous Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum Plus passes. Current passholders will enjoy the upgraded benefits and, when it comes time to renew, will be able to do so at a discounted rate for the first year. Renewal prices are $339, $594, $764 and $1,104, according to the Disney World Resort website.

Genie Service Replaces FastPass and Fastpass + Systems

Disney World previously gave guests a chance to reduce wait times with their free FastPass system, where you would “claim” up to three rides at a time via the Disney World app and then arrive to ride at your scheduled time. Often, park guests would find themselves racing from one end of a park to the other to catch their FastPass times based on pass availability.

The new Disney Genie and the Lightning Lane system seeks to streamline your Disney experience by customizing an itinerary for you and your family that maps out your entire day, according to a blog post written by Walt Disney World Resort’s manager of communications Avery Maehrer. You can also join virtual queues through the Genie service.

Plus, for $15 a day, you can secure a Lightning Lane pass to choose the next available ride time for a variety of attractions across each Disney theme park. High-demand attractions like the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in Magic Kingdom will cost extra, and you can book two of these attractions per day.

Last updated: August 31, 2021