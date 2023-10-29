Advertiser Disclosure
Don’t Fly First Class or Business Class on This Day of the Week

3 min Read
By Elizabeth Constantineau, AI Editor
Close up of a man holing airplane ticket, blurred background.
vm / Getty Images

Traveling in style and luxury is a treat many aspire to enjoy. Opting for the plush comforts of first or business class makes long-haul flights particularly enjoyable. However, getting the most value for your money is crucial. Believe it or not, there’s a particular day of the week that might not offer the best bang for your buck when it comes to flying premium.

Don’t Fly First Class or Business Class on Tuesday

While Tuesday might be an ideal day to purchase airline tickets due to promotional fares and price-matching amongst airlines, it’s not necessarily the best day to fly in first or business class. Here’s a deeper dive into why.

1. Premium Demand Increases Prices

Tuesday is a popular day for business travelers to start their work-related trips. Due to this heightened demand, airlines can afford to hike up their premium cabin prices, banking on corporate budgets rather than leisure travelers. So, if you’re looking to get the most luxurious experience for a reasonable price, Tuesday might not be your day.

2. Limited Availability for Upgrades

With many business travelers flying out on Tuesdays, the likelihood of snagging an upgrade becomes slimmer. Frequent flyer miles or last-minute upgrade opportunities might be sparse due to the cabins being full.

3. Optimal Deals on Other Days

Flying first or business class mid-week, specifically on Wednesdays or Thursdays, can provide better deals. These days see a lull in business travel, allowing leisure travelers to take advantage of decreased demand.

Tips for Flying Premium on a Budget

Traveling in luxury doesn’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. Here are some strategies to enjoy the opulence of premium cabins without burning a hole in your pocket.

Stay Alert With Fare Notifications

To ensure you don’t miss out on any fantastic deals, set up fare alerts. Platforms like Kayak can notify you when prices for your preferred routes drop.

Browse Incognito

Travel websites often track your searches. To avoid being shown inflated prices, always search for flights in an incognito or private browser window.

Loyalty Programs and Credit Card Points

Joining airline loyalty programs or using travel-friendly credit cards can earn you points redeemable for upgrades and tickets. Keeping an eye on special promotions can also be a game-changer for flying luxuriously without breaking the bank.

Final Take

While the allure of first class or business class is undeniable, being strategic about when you fly can make a significant difference in your wallet’s well-being. Avoiding premium travel on high-demand days like Tuesday and staying vigilant about deals ensures a luxurious experience without the luxurious price tag.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

