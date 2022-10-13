Earn Airline Miles Shopping at Starbucks Thanks to Delta Partnership — Learn How

Delta Air Lines and Starbucks announced a new partnership, allowing U.S. customers to earn rewards if they’re enrolled in Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards.

“Delta and Starbucks are like-minded companies that strive to create moments of connection and give their members more of what they love, and this new partnership gives members of both loyalty programs exactly that — new experiences, valuable new benefits and more ways to earn,” said Starbucks spokesperson Megan Adams, as reported by USA Today.

According to a Starbucks news release, members can earn one mile per $1 spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks. On days when enrolled members have a scheduled flight with Delta, they can earn double Stars on eligible purchases at participating Starbucks stores. This is open to currently enrolled members as well as new members of Delta and Starbucks loyalty programs.

In addition to earning free coffee and miles, if you link accounts between Oct. 12 and Dec. 31, you will earn 500 miles and 150 Stars with qualifying purchase. USA Today noted that 150 Stars will get you a “handcrafted drink, hot breakfast or parfait.”

Delta SkyMiles also announced the addition of Starbucks Stars as a new Choice Benefit for loyal members. Diamond and Platinum SkyMiles Members will be able to select 4,000 Stars as one of their annual Choice Benefits in 2024, according to the news release.

You can join Starbucks Rewards at starbucks.com/rewards and Delta SkyMiles at delta.com/join-skymiles and link your accounts by visiting either deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com.

