5 European Cities You Can Live Comfortably in if You Earn Under 100,000 US Dollars

Europe, with its rich history, diverse culture, and excellent quality of life, has always attracted expatriates from around the globe. However, the cost of living in popular cities like London, Paris, or Zurich can be exorbitant.

Fear not, for Europe also boasts a plethora of cities where life is enjoyable without a hefty paycheck. Here are some appealing European cities where you can live comfortably with an income of under $100,000 annually.

1. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon, the charismatic capital of Portugal, is known for its warm climate, stunning architecture, and a cost of living significantly lower than most Western European capitals. The city offers a relaxed lifestyle, beautiful beaches, and a friendly community. According to Numbeo, the average cost of living for a single person is around $700 per month, excluding rent, which can range from $700 to $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center.

2. Valencia, Spain

Valencia blends modernity with tradition, offering a high quality of life amidst beautiful landscapes and historical landmarks. The cost of living is affordable, with the average monthly expenses for a single person estimated at around $600, excluding rent. Accommodations are relatively cheaper with a one-bedroom apartment in the city center priced between $600 and $900.

3. Athens, Greece

The ancient city of Athens offers a blend of historical richness and modern urban life. It remains an affordable European city with a vibrant culture and warm, sunny climate. The monthly cost of living for a single person is approximately $700 excluding rent, with rental prices for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center ranging between $300 and $600.

4. Krakow, Poland

Nestled in the southern part of Poland, Krakow is a city that captivates with its well-preserved medieval architecture and a rich tapestry of history. Despite being a popular tourist destination, Krakow remains one of the most affordable cities in Europe. The cost of living here is quite low, with the average monthly expenses for a single person estimated at around $600 excluding rent.

When it comes to housing, a one-bedroom apartment in the city center can be rented for between $500 and $700. Besides its affordability, Krakow offers a vibrant cultural scene, numerous green spaces, and a friendly community, making it a desirable choice for those looking to live in a European city on a budget.

5. Palermo, Italy

Palermo, the capital of Sicily, has a rich history, stunning architecture, and a blend of cultures that have left their mark over centuries. Unlike the expensive northern cities of Italy, Palermo offers a much more affordable cost of living. The monthly expenses for a single person are estimated to be around $700, excluding rent.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city center ranges between $500 and $700. Palermo boasts a relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, delectable cuisine, and a warm, welcoming community. Its coastal location and the blend of urban and natural landscapes provide a unique living experience for those seeking to live in Europe without stretching their budget thin.

The Takeaway

Living in Europe doesn’t always require a fortune. By choosing one of these affordable cities, you can enjoy a rich cultural experience, a relaxed or vibrant lifestyle according to your preference, and still save for rainy days. Each city has its unique charm and lifestyle, providing a broad spectrum of options for anyone looking to make a European city their new home without breaking the bank.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

