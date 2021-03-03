Fun and Budget-Friendly Staycation Ideas for Spring Break and Beyond

With the snow now mostly melted from this cold and ugly winter, the same question is on everyone’s mind: Am I on vacation yet, and if not, when? As of right now, it looks like most of spring is out and the summer is a hopeful maybe — but vacations require advanced planning, especially in times like these. Planning a true vacation requires too much guesswork to be practical right now. Cruise ships? Who knows. Airplanes? Who knows. International borders? Who knows!

Read: Why It’s Smart To Book Your Late 2021 Travel Now

A staycation, on the other hand, can scratch the travel/vacay itch with far less logistical planning and cost. GOBankingRates chose six options that offer something for everyone. There are two in the Midwest and one each in the Northeast, South, Southwest and West. Together, these six American gems are within manageable driving distance for tens of millions of people. Each one is cheaper overall than its closest standard vacation hotspot, including a homegrown alternative to the Caribbean and beauty on a budget out West that doesn’t come with coastal California prices. Although some attractions may be closed or limited, see which locations are worth a visit.