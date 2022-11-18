Advertiser Disclosure
Pre-Book Your Uber Ride and Earn 10% Back In Uber Cash

Warsaw, Poland - April 30, 2019: View on Uber car (Skoda) with inscription on the street before sunset.
MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski / Getty Images

Just in time for the holidays. Uber announced it is expanding its Uber Travel product globally, following a North American debut this past spring- enabling customers to earn 10% cash back in Uber Cash.

Uber Travel enables customers to organize hotel, flight and restaurant reservations, by linking travel plans from Google, Outlook and Hotmail email accounts, according to a Nov. 14 press release. In turn, customers can see all their bookings in one place and reserve rides for their entire itinerary “in one fell swoop with Uber Reserve.”

And, Uber added that every ride through Uber Travel earns 10% back in Uber Cash on rides or Eats orders

Uber Travel is available in more than 10,000 cities globally, including all major U.S. and Canadian cities, according to the release.

Other features of the program include the automatic adjustment of the itinerary if the flight is changed, Uber said.

And if the flight is delayed or canceled and you already reserved a ride, if you are being picked up from an airport, “Uber will automatically adjust your pickup time or cancel your reservation. If you are being dropped off at an airport, you’ll have the ability to rebook your Reserve rides in the Uber App.”

As part of its holiday announcements, Uber also said that it has teamed up with Viator and OpenTable to bring more tourist attractions, events and restaurants into Uber Explore, enabling customers to book activities.

Finally, Uber also announced its “Holiday Shop” a “‘one-stop shop’ for party must-haves from major retailers like Walgreens, Albertsons, Total Wine and thousands more, delivered directly to you in a hurry,” according to the release.

“Around the world, the Holiday Shop will bring together a curated selection of grocery, convenience, alcohol and other retail to deliver anything you need–or anything Santa may have forgotten on the big day,” it added.

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
