Princess Cruises Debuts Special Holiday Menus Including a Gourmet Thanksgiving Spread

Tom-Kichi / Getty Images

If you happen to be on the high seas this Thanksgiving, don’t worry about missing out on the turkey and dressing. You’ll get both and then some if you happen to be on a Princess Cruises vacation.

The Santa Clarita, California-based cruise line recently announced a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner that is part of the very posh-sounding Princess Cruise Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus. In an Oct. 19 press release, Princess Cruises said the menus, led by Chef Rudi Sodamin, will be available in the main dining rooms throughout the fleet.

Princess will offer dozens of sailings to ports around the world on Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 24, 2022. Each ship will feature festive autumnal decorations and Thanksgiving-related activities — including broadcasts of football games on outdoor big screens. Topping it all off will be an elaborate Thanksgiving feast that the Austria-born Sodamin learned about while working at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.

“The imaginative and innovative new Thanksgiving menu honors cherished holiday traditions while also introducing some exciting fresh options that we hope can become new favorites,” Sodamin said. “Collaborating with our talented team of culinary artists on this menu has been meaningful and memorable.”

The four-course Thanksgiving menu offers a choice of five entrées, including a whole roasted turkey served with apple sage dressing and giblet gravy, along with caramelized sweet potato, brussels sprouts and whole cranberry sauce.

Vegetarian choices include homemade potato gnocchi with roasted butternut squash and sage in a Champaign-parmesan cream as well as a grilled vegetable mille feuille with roasted red pepper sauce.

Other entrées on offer are a grilled jumbo shrimp and seared sea scallops combination with a tomato-caper beurre blanc and a pineapple-glazed ham spiked with cloves, served in a pineapple-bourbon sauce with mashed yams. The menu offers a range of side items and beverages as well. To view the full menu, visit the Princess Cruises website.

“The entire Food & Beverage staff sees this new Thanksgiving menu as an opportunity to go the extra mile in impressing our guests,” said Sami Kohen, Princess’ vice president of food and beverage. “With this new Thanksgiving menu, we have elevated the experience to a whole new level.”

The holiday food theme will continue beyond Thanksgiving, as Princess Cruises will also offer Hanukkah foods, Christmas dishes from around the world, and a New Year’s menu.

