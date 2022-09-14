Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Deductions

Biden’s Green Energy Tax Credits: New Website Makes Navigating Savings Easier

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Biden Auto Show, Detroit, United States - 14 Sep 2022
Evan Vucci / AP / Shutterstock.com

The Biden administration has launched a new website to help Americans navigate green energy taxes in accordance to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Inflation Reduction Act: What Savings Are Instant Rebates vs. Tax Credits
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

The website aims to help consumers learn how to save on utility bills, get support to purchase electric vehicles (EVs) and energy-saving appliances and “access the economic opportunities of the clean energy future.”

President Joe Biden signed the act into law on Aug. 16, a sweeping legislation which addresses climate, energy and healthcare issues.

Consumers can sign up to receive updates and to take advantage of these new EV savings opportunities, according to the website. The site also addresses a slew of questions, including how to install rooftop solar on homes, save hundreds annually on energy bills, get tax credits for efficient heat pumps and use tax credits for energy efficient improvements for home appliances.

One section that might be of particular interest to consumers is how to use tax credits for EVs.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Make Your Money Work

The website breaks down how Americans can receive a tax credit of up to $7,500 for purchasing a new electric vehicle, with the caveat that the vehicle must be assembled in North America, and purchased and delivered on or before Dec. 31, 2022.

Beginning next year, “income-qualified households” will be able to receive a tax credit of up to $7,500 for new vehicles, as long as the EV is assembled in North America and has a battery that meets certain sourcing requirements.

In addition, the administration explained that the EV must have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $80,000 or less for pickup trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and $55,000 or less for other vehicles, including sedans.

Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Discover: New GM Electric SUV Aims To Lure Middle Class With $30K Price Tag

As for previously-owned EVs, income-qualified households are eligible for a tax credit of up to $4,000, but the vehicle must be at least two years old and cost $25,000 or less. The Verge noted that administration officials said this is the “first phase” of the website, and it is set to change as more provisions in the IRA go into effect.

Make Your Money Work

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work For You

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.