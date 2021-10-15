Stimulus Update: Haven’t Received a Child Tax Credit Payment? Check if You’re Eligible

Everste / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today millions of Americans will be sent the fourth installment of the advance child tax credit. If you haven’t received a CTC payment yet because you haven’t signed up or wonder whether you qualify, there’s an easy way to check your eligibility.

See: Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down

Find: How To Change Your Direct Deposit Information on the Child Tax Credit Update Portal

The first thing to know is that only children who are U.S. citizens are eligible for the benefit. Next, visit the IRS website and go to the Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant page. You’ll see a “Check Your Eligibility” link that will lead you through a series of questions. You’ll first be asked if you claimed the CTC on your most recent tax return and whether you plan to claim it on your 2021 return. If you answer “no,” you don’t qualify for advance CTC payments.

All other answers — “yes,” “unsure” and “did not file a tax return” — will send you on to more questions. You’ll have to answer whether your main home for more than half of 2019 or 2020 was in the U.S. or on its military installations. If yes, you can proceed. If no, you’re not eligible for the advance CTC payments — even if you lived in a U.S. territory outside the 50 states and District of Columbia (exceptions might be granted to Puerto Rico residents, depending on the forms they file).

Save for Your Future

From there, you’ll be asked to provide info such as your filing status, income and number of qualifying children. According to the White House website, all working families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent (also called Head of Household).

See: Stimulus Update: 1 in 10 Eligible Families Did Not Receive Child Tax Credit Payments

Find: USPS Rate Hikes and Slowdowns Could Delay Your Child Tax Credit Check

Partial credits are available to those who make higher incomes. You might still be eligible for the credit even if you aren’t working now or didn’t work in 2020.

More From GOBankingRates