Teachers Can Write Off up to $300 in Expenses in 2022 — What Purchases Qualify?

The beginning of the new school year means most teachers will hit the stores to load up on various books, supplies and teaching materials. Those who do can deduct up to $300 of out-of-pocket classroom expenses for 2022 when they file their federal income tax return next year — an increase of $50 from the previous year.

This is the first year the annual limit has risen since the special educator expense deduction was enacted in 2002, according to the IRS. For tax years 2002 through 2021, the limit was $250 per year. The limit will rise in $50 increments in future years based on inflation adjustments.

For 2022, teachers and other eligible educators who file single returns can deduct up to $300 of qualifying expenses. If you are married and file a joint return with another eligible educator, the limit rises to $600, though you can’t deduct more than $300 for each spouse.

Eligible educators include anyone from kindergarten through grade 12 who is a teacher, instructor, counselor, principal or aide in a school for at least 900 hours during the school year. Both public and private school educators qualify for the write-off.

You can deduct the unreimbursed cost of these items:

Books, supplies and other materials used in the classroom.

Equipment, including computer equipment, software and services.

COVID-19 protective items, including face masks, disinfectant, hand soap, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, tape, paint or chalk to guide social distancing, physical barriers such as clear plexiglass, air purifiers and other items recommended by the CDC.

Professional development courses related to the curriculum you teach or the students you teach. However, for these expenses, it might make more sense to claim another educational tax benefit, such as the lifetime learning credit.

Qualified expenses don’t include the cost of home schooling or nonathletic supplies for courses in health or physical education. The IRS recommends keeping thorough records, including receipts, canceled checks and other documentation.

If you are still working on your 2021 tax return due to an extension or other reason, the deduction limit is still $250. If you are married and file a joint return with another eligible educator, the limit rises to $500, though neither spouse can claim more than $250.

