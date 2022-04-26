Advertiser Disclosure
4 Things Taxpayers Should Do After Tax Day According to the IRS

Just because the 2022 tax season is over doesn’t mean it’s time to kick back and forget about taxes for a while. There are still some things you should do to ensure the return you just filed went through properly.

The IRS suggests taking the following four steps after Tax Day:

Check Your Refund Status

If you are due a refund, you can check on it by using the Where’s My Refund? tool. It is available online at IRS.gov or on the IRS2Go app. You’ll need your Social Security number or ITIN, tax filing status, and the exact amount of the refund claimed on your tax return. The tool updates once a day. Taxpayers without access to a computer can call 800-829-1954.

Check Your Withholding

The IRS also encourages taxpayers to check their withholding by using the Tax Withholding Estimator on IRS.gov. The tool helps you ensure that your employer is withholding the right amount of tax from your paycheck. Checking this now might help you avoid an unexpected amount due — and possibly a penalty — when you prepare and file your taxes next year.

You can also use results from the Estimator to complete a new Form W-4 and adjust your income tax withholding if necessary. In addition, taxpayers who receive pension income can use the results to complete a Form W-4P and submit it to their payer.

Review Your Payment Options

If you owe taxes you can review all of your payment options online. These options include the following:

  • Paying your taxes owed or making a partial payment through your Online Account or with IRS Direct Pay
  • Paying by debit card, credit card or digital wallet  
  • Applying online for a payment plan

Consider if You Need to Amend a Return

If you suspect that you made an error or forgot to enter something on your tax return, the IRS strongly recommends using the Interactive Tax Assistant on IRS.gov called Should I File an Amended Return? This can help determine if you should correct an error or make other changes to the return you filed. Common errors include incorrect information on filing status, income, deductions and credits.

You usually don’t need to file an amended return to fix a math error or if you forgot to attach a form or schedule. Normally, the IRS will correct the math error and notify you by mail. This is also the case with any missing forms or schedules. If you expect a refund, don’t file an amended return before the original has been processed.

About the Author

