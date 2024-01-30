5 Tips To Make Your Tax Filing Five-Times Easier This Year

Khanchit Khirisutchalual / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax season can be daunting, but with the right approach, it doesn’t have to be a headache. In 2024, where both technology and tax laws continue to evolve, staying ahead of the curve is key to a smoother and more efficient tax filing process. Here are five tips to make your tax filing five times easier this year:

1. Embrace Digital Solutions

Leverage Tax Software: Utilize the latest tax software available in the market. These tools are updated with current tax codes and can simplify the process significantly by automating calculations and identifying potential deductions.

Organize Digitally: Keep digital copies of all your important documents, such as W-2s, 1099s, receipts for deductions, etc. Cloud storage and digital folders can be lifesavers.

2. Understand Recent Tax Law Changes

Stay Updated: Be aware of the latest tax law changes. Since tax laws can change annually, knowing the current regulations is crucial. This could include changes in deductions, credits, and income brackets. According to Axios when writing about new upcoming tax laws Kelly Tyko notes, “For single taxpayers, the standard deduction is $14,600, an increase of $750 from the 2023 deduction of $13,850. For heads of households, the standard deduction will be $21,900, an increase of $1,100 from the amount for tax year 2023.”

Consult a Professional: If the changes seem overwhelming, don't hesitate to consult a tax professional. They can provide valuable advice tailored to your specific situation.

3. Make Use of Deductions and Credits

Know What’s Available: Familiarize yourself with the deductions and credits you may be eligible for. This could include education expenses, charitable donations, or home office deductions.

Keep Records: Ensure you have detailed records and receipts to back up any deductions or credits you plan to claim.

4. Plan for Deadlines

Mark the Calendar: Be aware of the tax filing deadline and plan to file early if possible. This not only avoids the last-minute rush but also gives you extra time if you encounter any issues. This year the deadline is Mon, Apr 15, 2024.

Consider Extensions: If you need more time, understand the process for filing an extension. However, remember that an extension to file is not an extension to pay any taxes due.

5. Double-Check Your Filing

Review Before Submitting: Always review your tax return for any errors or missing information. Simple mistakes can lead to delays in processing or even audits.

Use E-Filing: E-file your return if possible. It's faster, more secure, and you'll often receive your refund quicker.

Bonus Tip: Plan for Next Year

Stay Organized Year-Round: Keep your tax-related documents organized throughout the year. This approach can save you a lot of time when the next tax season rolls around.

Adjust Withholdings if Necessary: If you owed a lot or received a large refund, consider adjusting your tax withholdings with your employer for the next year.

By following these tips, you can streamline your tax filing process, reduce stress, and possibly even maximize your returns. Remember, staying informed, organized, and proactive are the keys to a hassle-free tax season.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

