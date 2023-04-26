California Tax Extension: Why it Happened and What it Means for Filers

Last month California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state is extending its tax filing deadline for residents impacted by December and January winter storms. The new deadline is now Oct. 16, 2023, to align with the IRS’ extension for federal returns.

The extension news followed an earlier Newsom announcement that some Californians will get tax relief if they were impacted by winter storms, including deductions for disaster loss.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Newsom said in a press release. “The state is aligning with the Biden administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year.”

The extended filing date applies to deadlines falling on or after Jan. 8, 2023, and before Oct. 16, 2023, according to the press release. Those deadlines include the 2022 individual income tax returns that were due on April 18 as well as quarterly estimated tax payments due on Jan. 17 and April 18.

“If you live in 51 counties in California that have been affected by disaster, with all the storms that went through, you qualify for an extension for filing this year,” Sanjay Varshney, principal and founder of Goldenstone Wealth Management, told ABC-10 News.

California taxpayers qualify for the extension if their county is on this list. Even if you didn’t have storm damage, you can automatically qualify for the extension of the deadline, according to Varshney. Those who don’t live in those counties might still qualify if their businesses, properties or tax preparers are located in the impacted counties.

The potential downside of having more time to file is that you will also have to wait longer for a refund if you are due one.

“The state already is expecting a major budget shortfall this year in 2023, so it is likely that the tax revenue that was expected to come in normally is not going to come in based on that schedule,” Varshney said. “And therefore, the refunds that go out may also take a little bit longer than usual because the money may not be there in a timely fashion. So I do expect delays.”

For more information, visit the California Franchise Tax Board site.

